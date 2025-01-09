Four to Six Feet of Snow Possible on Alaska’s Peaks—the Current State of the Snowpack

Alaska has suffered one of the worst winters since 2014 at lower elevations, with near-normal snowfall in upper elevation areas.

In Alaska, fifty to 75 inches of snow is possible above 1700 feet in some mountain ranges, especially near Thompson Pass, through next Tuesday, January 14th. Snow levels will lower in the latter period of the moisture plume (this weekend) and early next week. Colder low-density snow, albeit lighter intensity, is likely early next week.



Statewide, the snowpack is a bit odd this winter.



Locals are reminiscing about the poor winter of 2014-2015 when Anchorage recorded only 25 inches (75 inches is the annual average). Thus far this season, Anchorage has seen 28 inches of snow, most of which fell in October.



According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, only 1.1 inches fell in Anchorage in December, the second-lowest amount on record.



Ski areas have suffered at the bases where limited snow has fallen since October, while upper elevations are enjoying more normal amounts of snow.



The next series of storms will again bring snow levels from 1500-2,000 feet with ample moisture and significant snow at upper elevations, especially Thompson Pass and the summit of Alyeska Ski Area. A cooling trend will lower snow levels this weekend, especially early next week when snow is possible at the bases by Monday.



Prospective upper elevation snow totals in Alaska look high in the coming days. Photo: WeatherBELL/Powderchasers

This season's issue is warmer temperatures, mainly rain below 2,000 feet. This winter has seen good moisture taps, but instead of cold air driving down from the Bering Strait, storms have been associated with the warm atmospheric rivers pushing north from the Pacific Northwest with southerly winds. These storms have also moved west of many mountain ranges, keeping the colder air off the coast and to the north. Typically, a La Niña Winter should bring colder temperatures, but overall, Alaska is not significantly influenced by El Niño versus La Niña like the lower 48.



Alyeska is reporting 260 inches season-to-date at the summit. This is close to normal. Below are the current snowpack base depths.

Summit: 83 inches

Mid-mountain: 28 inches

Base: 0 inches

Here are some visuals to show the dramatic difference between Alyeska's summit and base.

Webcam on January 8th from the base of Alyeska Resort. Photo: Alyeska Resort

Glacier Bowl Express Summit looks very winter-like the same day. Photo: Aleyska Resort

Thompson Pass, near Valdez, has 97% of the normal snow water equivalent (total water if you melt the snow)—that bodes very well for helicopter skiing operations this season.

