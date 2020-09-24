X Games Medalist Maggie Voisin Releases First Backcountry Film, “Swiftcurrent”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Competing Isn’t About the Medals for this Olympic Hopeful Maggie Voisin is passionate about the growth of women's skiing

In February of 2019, Maggie Voisin headed to Cooke City, Montana to begin filming for her first solo project. A month later in Park City, it was discovered that she had a torn ACL. Following surgery and intense rehab, Voisin returned in the winter of 2020 with the most successful season of her career. On top of winning three X Games medals, she managed to continue filming in BC, Utah, and Montana. The result is “Swiftcurrent,” a solo video project that highlights Voisin’s skiing in the park, in contests, and in the backcountry.

