The Trailer for “Dollar Short” Asks What Would Ski Bums Do with A Million Dollars?

Staring at their Costco-sized box of Maruchan ramen noodles, what ski bum hasn’t dreamed of robbing a bank? Just imagine: you could have Kästles for your rock skis, maybe even afford a burger at the top of the mountain. This is the premise of “Dollar Short,” a 12-minute ski film featuring Parkin Costain, the recently crowned King of Corbet’s, and Jake Hopfinger, the young gun who stomped a double backie in the same Jackson Hole comp. The two are on a roll, having both been featured in TGR’s new film “Make Believe.”

The film was shot and produced by Benshi Creative. Benshi’s Caleb Chicoine said they wanted to create a backcountry ski film with a strong narrative backbone. Caleb said, “We all laughed and thought that was a ridiculous idea. As we bounced around a bunch of other ideas over the next few weeks, we eventually circled back to this joke idea and just said ‘Screw it, what would happen if two skiers robbed a bank?'”

Tune in on October 14th to watch a winter filled with flying cash, pillow lines, and everything in between.