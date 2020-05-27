WATCH: This Calm Edit Is Everything We Love About Skiing Powder

Close your eyes. Breathe in. Hold it for a few seconds. Exhale. You’re standing at the top of your favorite line. It’s early, and the crisp morning air and bright sunshine accentuate the glinting snow crystals—which lie untouched. You know the rolling terrain and perfectly spaced trees before you like the way home. Visualize your line. Then drop in.

This is how this film makes us feel. It’s a simple, joyful expression of what it’s like to ski powder. To ski powder with your friends. As its title suggests, it’s a bit of nourishment during these warm months, which we appreciate more and more. Giray Dadali, Ross Downard, and Alex Mager filmed this short over two days in the Brighton backcountry this season.

