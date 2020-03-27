WATCH: Sandra Lahnsteiner’s Powder Dreams Are Universal

Pro skier and filmmaker Sandra Lahnsteiner’s intense dreams begin to overtake her waking life and she becomes increasingly caught up in flights of deep powder, pillows and tree lines. Her lucid dreams become her—and our—reality.

Lahnsteiner is the brain behind Shades of Winter, and all-women ski film series. She is using her films to elevate women skiers, Lahnsteiner says, “my big goal is to establish Shades of Winter as a platform for female athletes from all over the world to share their passion and showcase their skills.”

Check out her wild film, in which a fisheye lens becomes a distorted looking glass, a perfect execution of that half-fable dreamlike state.