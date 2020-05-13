WATCH: Sammy Carlson Takes Flight in this Award-Winning Film

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From slopestyle courses and massive backcountry hits to full-length documentaries, Sammy Carlson brings his unique style to anything he touches. It’s no surprise that this year’s effort, his short film project “Over Time,” filmed with CK9 Productions at Mustang Powder in the British Columbia’s Monashees, received honors at the 20th Annual Powder Awards. The awards committee gave the film the coveted prize for Best Cinematography.

We’re still not sure how the crew pulled off some of the shots in this film—there must have been many, many crashes in the process. Remarkable work, gents.