If you are not thoroughly gripped throughout the entire length of this film, perhaps you need to reevaluate your life choices. Sam Favret and Julien (Pica) Herry assembled one of the more harrowing collections of lines we’ve seen this year, and are streaming it directly to your small screen.

The skier-snowboarder duo spent the winter of 2017 climbing and skiing some of the steepest terrain in Chamonix, using drone and first-person footage to capture the spectacular beauty that is quintessential of the Mont Blanc massif as well as some lines nearing 60 degrees.

We caught up with Favret to learn a little more about the film project and the place he calls home.

POWDER: What was the filmmaking process like? How long were you living on the glacier?

Sam Favret: We spent a total of five days in the Bassin d’Argentiére. It was like we being out of time, living the dream of pirates on their boat—alone in this magical place.

The main goal of this project was to make several descents in the heart of the Mont Blanc massif. These lines are not only steep, they are beautiful. They make you want to crystalize the moments that we share against them.

We skied three different lines during those days: the Col de La Verte (Northeast Face), Aiguille Qui Remue (Northeast Face), and the Eperons Tournier (North Couloir). A stormy day allowed us to take a rest and we left the day after, before another storm.

Living on the glacier were two skiers, one guide for the security of our media crew, three still photographers, two filmmakers, a drone pilot, and a cook.

Every day started around 1 a.m. with coffee and a little breakfast before Pica and I approached our line. Meanwhile, the rest of the team was filming from the camp or skinning around to find a better angle.

The idea of the early alarm was to optimize the shoot and get the best light, as well as to minimize risk—we were skiing late in the season [mid-May]. It would get warm super fast from 10 a.m. until the end of the day and could affect the snow and be dangerous.

This trip would not have been possible without a total team effort.

Some of those approaches looked like really gnarly mixed climbing. What is your mountaineering background?

It is the result of a long learning process. My dad is a mountain guide, and he shared his knowledge with me growing up. For several years now, I’ve spent most of my time in the high alpine chasing those mega lines. Over time, it becomes natural to be up high—it’s where I’m in my element.

These lines require extreme preparation because we can’t use a rope most of the time due to bad protection. If you’re using a rope with no protection in between you, one person’s fall rips the other off the face.

I spend a lot of time in the in the summer climbing, some alpinism objectives, and crystal hunting. I practice these skills a lot in the hopes of becoming a mountain guide in the near future.

Did you have to turn around on any of these lines or was there always a way to pick your way through the bad snow?

Every winter, we are looking at many different lines and following their conditions through the seasons. We wait for the conditions to line up and then we go.

We are almost sure to find the right conditions this way, even if a few times we may be surprised. Most of the time, we climb up the same line we ski, so we know where the bad snow is and if it’s too bad we can retreat whenever we need.

What is the best part about living in Chamonix?

Chamonix is a well-known place that has became victim of its own success, like many great paradises. It’s getting busier here year after year, but there is only one place in the world like Chamonix where everything is accessible so quickly.

This why a lot of people come back every year to enjoy Cham at it’s fullest. I was born in Chamonix and I grew up in the local culture at the bottom of those giant mountains. I can say I’m lucky, this place gave me so many opportunities to be the person and the skier I am today.