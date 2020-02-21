Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dave McCoy, founder of Mammoth Mountain, died two weeks ago at the age of 104. He was a legend of the ski industry, and his grit and determination resulted in the ability to share Mammoth with millions of people. The Mammoth ski community is indebted to Dave, and Mammoth shared this moving tribute to him. Give it a watch, and read our profile of McCoy here, written in honor of his 100th birthday.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.