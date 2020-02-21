Watch Mammoth’s Moving Tribute to Dave McCoy
McCoy's grit and determination resulted in the ability to share Mammoth with millions
Dave McCoy, founder of Mammoth Mountain, died two weeks ago at the age of 104. He was a legend of the ski industry, and his grit and determination resulted in the ability to share Mammoth with millions of people. The Mammoth ski community is indebted to Dave, and Mammoth shared this moving tribute to him. Give it a watch, and read our profile of McCoy here, written in honor of his 100th birthday.
Sound off in the comments below!