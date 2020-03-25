WATCH: Lexi duPont’s New Film Tracks 10 Years of Alaskan Spine Skiing

A decade of dropping into the lines of Haines, Alaska will teach you a thing or two. More often than not, you learn the hard way. Few people know this better than Lexie duPont, who has spent the last 10 seasons skiing the spines outside of the small military and fishing town. We caught up with duPont, who is sheltering in place instead of heading back to Alaska this season.

“I am so excited to release my new film ‘Shaped By Descent.’ It’s actually a bit ironic because we were supposed to be flying to Alaska this week for another epic season of big line hunting but like everything else our trip was canceled. It is a hard pill to swallow but these times are not about us. They are about the people stuck in their houses in big cities, our parents and grandparents, and those living with compromised health. Which is why we are all going to stay home in the comforts of our little nests, chipping away at our house chores, crafting, making yummy food, spending time with loved ones, catching up on FaceTime with old friends and of course watching ski movies!

“So sit back and relax and watch ten years of skiing some of the most iconic ski lines in the world! This film shows my personal journey through the fears the glory of being a female big mountain skier and the dedication to the home of big mountain skiing, Alaska!”

The film is only available on Apple TV and iTunes, so catch it here.