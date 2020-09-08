Watch: Level 1 Drops Teaser for Short Film “NOTHING”

Hear that rumbling in the distance? That noise that sounds, somehow, like diesel, maple syrup, and a mullet swaying gently in the breeze? That’s the sound of “NOTHING,” a multi-discipline short film presented by Level 1 about the relatable joy of riding down snow, based on the life and times of Parker White. Watch the trailer here and then catch the film which will be released digitally this fall.

Skiing. Snowboarding. Powder Surfing. Filmed on location in Hokkaido Japan & Mt Baker, WA.

The film features Parker White, Duncan Adams, Forest Bailey, Lucas Stål Madison, Matt Wainhouse, Patrick McCarthy, and is directed by Freedle Coty.