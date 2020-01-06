Watch the ‘Movie of the Year’ Winner for Free

Don’t say we never did anything for you. Okay, so Eric Pollard did this for you, but you can now watch the winner of Movie of the Year from the 20th annual Powder Awards right here for free. Happy New Year, indeed!

The artfully executed film opens with an exploration of Pollard’s processes as a skier, as a ski/product designer, and as an artist and follows the influences he draws from—like basing the shape of a ski tip off of a surfboard or finding patterns observed in nature to integrate into the graphics he hand draws for a ski—and illuminates a thread that runs through and binds all his different disciplines and hobbies.