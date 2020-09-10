Want to Live in a Ski Town? “The Revelstoke Diaries” Explores Locals’ Deep Roots

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Revelstoke is now so embedded in the big mountain skiing scene that it’s easy to forget the mountain town holds one of North America’s newest ski areas. Since the bullwheels first spun in 2007, Revelstoke BC has become a global mecca for skiers seeking deep snow and huge terrain—without the crowds of Whistler and Banff. As a new winter begins, the film crew speaks with members of the local community who show there’s much more to winter in Revelstoke than great skiing.

The film will be paired with a nine-episode mini-series, which will premiere on October 2 at the Soho Hotel in Central London alongside MSP’s “Huck Yeah“, as well as on YouTube and Vimeo. The film by Holmlands is directed and produced by Cameron Hall, filmed by Rich Houghton, with project photography by Matt Grayson. It will feature Chris Pawlitsky, Greg Hill, Izzy Lynch, Bill Pollock, Kelsey Adam, Mark Baron, Shred Kelly, Leah Allison, Faron Ling, Kristy Whale, and Gnorm the Powder Gnome.