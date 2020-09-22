Take a First Look at the New Season of Salomon TV

Soon the trails and scree slopes that climb the drainages of our favorite mountain will be covered in snow, and we can all stop pretending we actually like trail running. Though many of us will feel a pang of sadness to put our mud-crusted runners aside, it’s important to remember the big picture: that skiing is just around the corner.

The Salomon TV crew are wrapping up their trail running footage for the year and storing it next to the surfboards until after the snow melts. Moreover, they’re going all-in on the ski content with a new series of short films that they know we all crave the instant the first cold morning of fall kills all our potted basil plants. So watch this trailer and then wait with soon-to-be-frosty bated breath until the full films drop and the first snows fall.

To find out more go to Salomon TV’s site.