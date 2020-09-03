Watch: The Backcountry is the Perfect Playground for these Street Skiing Phenoms

What we love most about street skiers is that they’re tinkerers. They try hits and rails over and over until they find something that clicks. Instead of letting themselves be boxed in by what’s around them, they are constantly seeking more interesting features—sometimes, that means they leave the streets altogether. In this film made for ON3P, Oregon skier Jake Mageau (better known as Mista Mango) met up with Jake Doan and The Bunch’s Magnus Graner and Jens Nilsson to film this rowdy backcountry edit in the Great White North.

The trio banded together to hit unbelievable natural and sculpted features that lie just beyond the gates outside of Fernie and Revelstoke. Shot and edited by Nilsson, this creative edit brings street style to the big mountains and has us refreshing Customs and Border Patrol’s rules and regulations by the minute.

To make this flick even more impressive, Mageau told POWDER that he filmed this edit while recovering from broken ribs suffered during the making of his X Games Real Ski entry, for which he won a gold medal. Mageau hadn’t skied in six weeks prior to their trip. Let that sink in while you watch him spin a dub 12.