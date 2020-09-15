Ever since the moguls segment in Greg Stump’s “Maltese Flamingo,” we have a soft spot for summer ski films. Last year, after dominating the competition scene, Alex Hall and Hunter Hess retired to Mount Hood and cooked up one of the most fun, lowkey short of the year, “MAGMA.” That short featured some of the most creative feature-building and stylish tricks of the year, not to mention a killer soundtrack.

It turns out that even a global pandemic won’t stop the pair and filmer Owen Dahlberg from turning it into a series. Quarantined in the Salt Lake City area, they shot this film after the lifts stopped spinning. “MAGMA II” features bigger crashes, more lens flare, and an aesthetic eye for the days when ski movies were just about skiing. Watch out for the full film, which drops November 13.