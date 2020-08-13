We were typing away at our desks this morning when the ceiling suddenly collapsed under a metric ton of snow. Digging through the pile of timber and light, intercontinental powder, we found the source of the deluge. The trailer for the new Teton Gravity Research film lay at the center of the wreckage.

The film, starring both TGR mainstays and some new faces, landed in our laps exactly when we needed it—in the depths of midsummer drudgery. Maybe sunshine and mountain biking isn’t so bad, but we’re The Skier’s Magazine. We couldn’t be more excited to backflip off the deck into a metaphorical snowbank of ski movie season (which is the immediate precursor to ski season).

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film company’s inception, the film revolves around turning hopes and dreams into reality through sheer willpower. The company says, “For 25 years TGR has focused on turning make believe into reality, from exploring powder stashes in our backyard playground to first descents on unnamed peaks, the ethos of “live the dream” has defined our adventures. Make Believe celebrates today’s athletes who have committed to this ethos, the ones who have fallen deeply in love with the mountain life, the people who have chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality, the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams.”

So strap in, put a spoon under your pillow, and turn your underwear inside out and backward. Who knows, maybe we’ll all wake up to snow in the morning.