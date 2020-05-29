WATCH: This Ski Edit’s Scenic B-Roll is As Fun as the Skiing

Shot between the Swiss Alps, Telluride, Moab, Snowbird, and the Great Salt Lake, this edit crams a full season’s worth of footage into a tidy package. Richard Permin and Dynastar teamed up with award-winning race drone pilot Nicolas Gaillard for this vertigo-inducing film.

The entire short is shot on an FPV race drone that wends its way through slot canyons and narrow chutes. It’s a feat of technical precision, and it looks pretty good, too. While the drone serpentines its way through corridors, the Dynastar team slashes through powder and corn across increasingly gorgeous locales. The skiers complementing Permin are Conor Pelton, Megan Dingman, and Sander Hadley.

Gaillard shot the film over three weeks skiing with the crew. This is one of the few films we’ve seen lately where the b-roll is as fun to watch as the skiing. Give it a spin. But maybe take some Dramamine first.