WATCH: After Devastating Injury, Skier Returns to Alaskan Spines

Back in 2016, Richard Permin was in his native France filming a ski segment for Red Bull Studios. Jumping from roof to roof, he shattered both heels. The long and painful recovery culminated in a 10-month long world tour, with Permin testing his limits in Japan, France, Canada, and Alaska.

This film, shot in 2017 by Antoine Frioux but released just this spring, finds Permin neck-deep in Hokkaido powder, dicing Alaskan spines, and straight-lining their runouts. The film puts to rest any question of a full recovery, the French phenom is back to doing what he loves best.

Take a look at this film for a full dose of deep-winter stoke, even while wallowing in the pit of summer. And don’t miss the creative, Groundhog Day-inspired Red Bull short that led to his unfortunate accident.