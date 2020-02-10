Pit Viper Makes Gogglés Now. The Video They Made About Them is Weirder.

Chris Garcin, President of Pit Viper Worldwide, made this announcement on the brand’s site to launch the sunglasses brand’s newest product:

“It’s great to have superior technology, but as a marketing genius I knew our eyewear had to work good, and that you had to look good in them. With the help of chemists, polymer scientists, adhesive experts, and coating specialists, we engineered a system that would outperform most other kinds of eye protection. That system is called Pit Viper Sunglasses, and I’m going to keep skiing in them, but you idiots really wanted goggles, so here you go.”

We’ve tested a pair, and the peripheral field of view is almost non existent, but I guess that’s pretty on brand for Pit Viper—who cares what’s happening around you? Just ski straight down.