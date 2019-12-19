The video and article were produced in partnership with Nordica.

In the inaugural episode of “Crafted,” we traveled to Mittersill, Austria, where Nordica skis get made—most notably, a line of skis called the Enforcer project.

Photo Credit: Simon Rainer

This season, we returned to Europe and stopped off in the Alberg, home of professional skier Stefan Häusl, who worked with Nordica Ski Product Manager Florian “Flo” Seer to help develop two new skis in the Enforcer lineup.

For 2021, Nordica replaces the Enforcer 93 with an all-new Enforcer 94; and, for the first time since it’s inception, redesigns the Enforcer 100 as a more playful performance model.

Photo Credit: Simon Rainer

To understand why Nordica wants to mess with the success of its existing Enforcer lineup, we start with Häusl. The Austrian native brings a philosopher’s mind and a Freeworld World Tour standout’s style to ski design. From there, we join Seer for some early season laps to gauge the progress on the skis both believe will be invaluable additions to the Enforcer lineage.

This episode of “Crafted” isn’t just about ski design; it’s about how personalities and ideas can make great products even better.

Check out what’s new for Nordica in 2020, including winner of the Skier’s Choice award, the Enforcer 104 Free, right here.