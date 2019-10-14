New ‘Return of the Turn’ Reminds Us Who the Real Skiers Are

Marcus Caston (as seen on the cover of our October issue) and producer Tim Jones are back with the seventh installment of their “Return of the Turn” series, shot on location at Buck Hill, Minnesota.

With a vertical drop of 309 feet and an annual snowfall of around 60 inches, Caston tells it like it is—the skiing here isn’t good. But that’s the point. Skiers at place like Buck Hill aren’t thwarted by zero-degree temperatures or man-made snow. They wear jeans and speed suits and they don’t care you can see the highway from the chairlift.

These are the skiers who show up, day in and day out, all winter long where the lifts spin until 1 a.m. to make their turns and drink their beers just like the rest of us. Actually, they might be a lot cooler than the rest of us. In those temperatures, they’re certainly tougher.