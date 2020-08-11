New Documentary Pries Open Tanner Hall’s Experiences on the FWT

The last time Tanner Hall and director Constantine Papanicolaou worked together, they brought the ski community some of Hall’s most acclaimed performances. The pair was behind “Believe,” “Show and Prove,” and “The Massive.” Now Papanicolaou, along with his production company Frozen Ambrosia, is ready to unveil their two-year project: “Tanner Hall Forever,” a feature documenting Hall’s experiences on the Freeride World Tour.

Papanicolaou says this about the film: “With seven Winter X-Games gold medals and a career spanning twenty years, Tanner Hall has cemented himself as an icon and legend in the sport of skiing. Now, at age 35, he’s decided to enter the Freeride World Tour; a five-stop competition circuit in which skiers are judged on their ability to descend through rugged, un-groomed terrain. Having never competed in a freeride competition, Tanner embarks on the latest chapter of his career, struggling against the limits of an aging body while confronting the darkest memories of his past.”

Watch the trailer for “Tanner Hall Forever” here, and keep your eyes peeled for the feature documentary.