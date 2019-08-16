For two decades, Level 1 has been our reference in freeski filmmaking, providing a silver screen platform for urban skiing and bringing creative skiing to the backcountry and around the world.

Check the filmography of freeskiing’s heroes over the last 20 years, and it’s almost guaranteed you’ll find a Level 1 film in the mix. They’ve introduced us to a laundry list of names like Dave Crichton, Tom Wallisch, Ahmet Dadali, Parker White, and The Bunch.

Their feature films have become an annual celebration—tours, after-parties, concerts, athlete signings, and some of the most iconic segments in recent memory. Yet it appears the party, at least for now, is coming to a close.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Josh Berman

This summer, Level 1 announced that the September 21st premiere of the crew’s 20th feature film, Romance, will be the crew’s last, news that hit the ski world right in the feels.

We caught up with Level 1 cofounder Josh Berman to figure out exactly what that means for skiing and the crew as a whole, while getting the lowdown on Level 1’s last ride.

POWDER: Your films have been a constant for the better part of 20 years, why stop now?

BERMAN: If you do anything for 20 years straight, it can become a forced creative process and I think we are all looking forward to some changes.

Unlike a lot of the other production companies where the founder passes off the reigns to someone else and it continues to one extent or another, I have never been able to do that. I am still out shooting all winter and locked up editing all summer.