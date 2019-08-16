For two decades, Level 1 has been our reference in freeski filmmaking, providing a silver screen platform for urban skiing and bringing creative skiing to the backcountry and around the world.
Check the filmography of freeskiing’s heroes over the last 20 years, and it’s almost guaranteed you’ll find a Level 1 film in the mix. They’ve introduced us to a laundry list of names like Dave Crichton, Tom Wallisch, Ahmet Dadali, Parker White, and The Bunch.
Their feature films have become an annual celebration—tours, after-parties, concerts, athlete signings, and some of the most iconic segments in recent memory. Yet it appears the party, at least for now, is coming to a close.
This summer, Level 1 announced that the September 21st premiere of the crew’s 20th feature film, Romance, will be the crew’s last, news that hit the ski world right in the feels.
We caught up with Level 1 cofounder Josh Berman to figure out exactly what that means for skiing and the crew as a whole, while getting the lowdown on Level 1’s last ride.
POWDER: Your films have been a constant for the better part of 20 years, why stop now?
BERMAN: If you do anything for 20 years straight, it can become a forced creative process and I think we are all looking forward to some changes.
Unlike a lot of the other production companies where the founder passes off the reigns to someone else and it continues to one extent or another, I have never been able to do that. I am still out shooting all winter and locked up editing all summer.
Granted Freedle [Coty] is my co-director in every way, but he wouldn’t want to take this on by himself and I would never would want to put out a product that wasn’t in line with the legacy that we have created. Rather than risk that happening, I think we want to call it at 20. That’s a really high watermark.
How did the crew take the news?
I don’t think it was a big surprise. I think that for a lot of people, it provided some motivation to either get back into the fold or it lit a fire for athletes to really push things—a little extra hot sauce. If nothing else, it really brought people together and made our crew very excited to work toward a common goal.
So, the films are done, but is Level 1 done? What happens to the SuperUnknown?
If anything, our pulling away from the commitment to the annual feature film will allow us to refocus on more fun and exciting things. SuperUnknown has grown a lot in the last few years, but it still hits a wall of time and resources. Now I can put more into it, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity to grow in the future. I’m very excited about that.
I also have a real interest in some sort of annual Super Park-type event, which I think has been lacking in skiing the last few years. At least in North America. We’re not going to pull out of skiing, it’s our lifeblood and that’s never going to change.
You just released the trailer for your new film, Romance, last week. Why is this flick a fitting ender, if you will?
This movie will be insane, from all sides. The crew of athletes is straight-up all-time and the action is insane, the creativity is mind-blowing and the cinematography is pretty solid too, so we are going out with a bang, we aren’t fading away.
How has the game changed since you guys released ‘Balance’ back in 2000?
I think that role that ski moves play has changed. When I started this thing, I was watching as much content as I possibly could. It wasn’t easy to find.
Then you make this 70-minute movie and put it on a VHS tape, and it’s this non-stop collection of action you want to see. I worshipped those things before I started making them. I had Poor Boyz’ State of Mind and watched it until I wore the tape out.
As soon as content became accessible online, it definitely changed the game. You no longer had to wait a year to watch all of the craziest content that went on. It has become more of a challenge and struggle to put together something that is truly special.
Is it too early to talk about the Level 1 legacy? What are you most proud of?
The thing that I’m most proud of is providing a platform that has inspired people to launch their own careers and pursue their dreams. Level 1 has always been known for bringing up the newest talent and giving them a platform.
Lately I’ve gotten more messages from people that I’ve either worked with, met, or not even met, that are gushing about having grown up on Level 1 ski movies and how they inspired them to move out West, to get a job at a resort, or switch from snowboarding to skiing. It’s such a superficial thing what we are actually doing—recording teenagers or 20-somethings throwing down on skis—but when you hear these stories and see these real-world examples of having people credit you with changing their lives, it’s pretty special.
You guys started a behind-the-scenes podcast this summer and have been releasing a lot of old content free on the web. What’s the deal with this Level 20 push?
We had an intern start a few months ago, Connor Smith. He started watching some of our old movies at night when no one was around and the next day he would ask me questions that would prompt these ridiculous stories. He said we needed to record this, like now—to make a podcast.
It felt like a very appropriate time to do it with the 20th and final film, dedicating one episode a week to the films and the years in skiing. It’s been a lot of fun.
The idea of putting the films out for free along with them, it was a pretty cool gift to share with all the fans, a little reminder of the things we’ve been doing over the years.
Is this Level 1’s Kobe Bryant farewell tour?
Haha, it sort of seems that way. But no, not at all. If nothing else this is just the final page in this chapter and we’re about to kick off something slightly different.
Freedle suggested a while ago that people take it for granted that this is what we do. This is just what Level 1 does, one film every year. Until we take it away from them, people won’t really understand and appreciate the contribution that we’re making with these annual films. That’s been the feedback we’ve been getting over the last few months, so we’ll see.
Favorite Level 1 movie?
‘Refresh,’ for a number of reasons. First off, celebrating 10 years of making ski films seemed like a ridiculously crazy accomplishment at the time. Having the opportunity to work with Warren Miller is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and to actually connect with the 85-year-old legend, I was star-struck.
Also, the Level 1 crew at that point was as good or better than any crew that has ever been assembled for a ski movie. From Henrik [Harlaut] to Phil [Casabon], Wiley [Miller], Tanner Rainville, Ahmet [Dadali], Duncan Adams, the list goes on. We had the hottest shit in skiing at the time. It was a group of 20 friends just going out and making a fucking ski movie. It was a magical time.
Who’s your favorite urban co-pilot?
You can’t have this conversation without talking about Dave Crichton. He was the best in the sport for a few of the years that we worked with him and was putting out the best content that is still influential today. He could get a shot on any feature at any point in time.
I put Tom Wallisch on that list as well. He’s one of the few athletes that has the level of work level commitment that I had. We were up 20 hours a day trying to get stuff done. He is a driving force.
Looking back on all of the traveling and filming, where is one place you never need to visit again?
Madison, Wisconsin. We got a bunch of fines there for damaging a roof in a park, so I don’t want to go back there.
Any words of wisdom or warning for the next generation of ski filmmakers?
Get out and do it. I’d love to see somebody fill our shoes.
