How to Design Your Own Top Sheet, With Eric Pollard

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many people are stuck at home right now, and lots of parents are doing double-duty as teachers and daycare specialists. Eric Pollard, professional skier, filmer, and designer, is one of these parents, too.

So, what is he to do? Impromptu art lessons of course. Here he teaches his two daughters to design and draw their own DIY topsheets for their skis and snowboards, turning them into a blank canvas on which to paint whatever they’d like. The best part is that it’s a relatively simple process that is attainable at home.

Grab your permanent markers and create the custom topsheet of your dreams!