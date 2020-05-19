WATCH: 13-Year-Old Henry Sildaru Shreds Ruka

You probably remember the clip of 10-year-old prodigy Henry Sildaru chasing Candide all over his home mountain of Balme, La Clusaz. But if not, you’re in for a treat (we linked it at the bottom of this article). Watching the little ripper not only keep up with the legend, but bust some stylish tricks right along with him blew our collective minds back then.

Now a little older, and with some new tricks up his sleeves, Sildaru is back with another wild follow-cam edit. This time, he’s chasing master-of-style Antti Ollila through the park in Ruka. The land of the midnight sun provides the perfect training ground for the determined. From the looks of it, these two have gotten in their 10,000 hours.