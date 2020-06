Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Episode two of our ultra-extreme series Fuzzy Days presents our character Summer Schaefer with the opportunity to show Marcus Caston and the legendary David Reddick around her home turf in the eternal search for the very best bangers and mash.

It’s pro, it’s bro, and it’s all about getting the shot.

