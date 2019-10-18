Twenty-five years ago, Smartwool was founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, by a ski instructor who pioneered the use of Merino wool in the performance sock industry.

To date, Smartwool continues to create innovative new products using Merino wool, a material that can be washed less often—helping to reduce environmental impact—and naturally slows the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Photo Credit: David Reddick

This season, Smartwool launched their new Intraknit Merino wool base layers which were inspired by their knowledge and expertise in creating socks meant for high output activities.

To learn more about how Intraknit utilizes a unique 3D knitting process to reduce the number of seams, create an articulated performance fit (just like the heel pocket of a sock), and body-mapped ventilation perfect for keeping skiers warm and dry in variable conditions, we traveled to the heartland of the American textile industry to the Smartwool sock lab in Chatanooga, Tennessee.

In this episode of “Crafted,” you’ll follow POWDER behind the scenes and meet the design team responsible for turning Smartwool’s 25 years of expertise as Merino sock makers into their new line of Intraknit base layers.

Photo Credit: David Reddick

