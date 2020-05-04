WATCH: This Nineteen-Year-Old’s Edit Boosts Into Space

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coming hot off a win of Quicksilver’s 2019 Young Guns contest, Cole Richardson put together one of the rowdiest ski edits we’ve seen this spring. The Canmore, Alberta native filmed this edit over two seasons mostly around Banff and Revelstoke.

Richardson massive backcountry kickers and launched some of the biggest airs since Mike Wilson. It’s no surprise that the footage scored the then-17-year-old Richardson Quicksilver’s prize purse—judged by spending a week skiing with Sammy Carlson.

Paired with great music selections—new-school Anderson .Paak and old-school Lauryn Hill—Richardson spins dubs and stomps gigantic flips with extraordinary. Keep your eyes peeled for this kid.