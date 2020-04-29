Cody Townsend’s Moran Descent Concludes “The Fifty” Project… For Now

Even in a series dedicated to skiing the Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America, it bears repeating that the Skillet Glacier route on Mount Moran is a genuine, bona fide, certified classic. The line sticks out, a continuous descent from peak to water, from just about anywhere on Jackson Lake. In a town that is one of the birthplaces of American big mountain skiing, this is the line to do.

What other line could Cody Townsend choose as the final for his truncated season? Townsend was right, it was the best one yet. Save the best for last, folks. But don’t worry, “The Fifty” will return.