Think You’re Tough? Try Skiing a Classic Descent on Straight Skis.

Sidecut is for squares and modern-day skis are far too short to be cool.

January 16, 2020 By

With ski touring technology making backcountry recreation easier than ever, professional manly men Brad and Andre decided to spice it up a little bit. After a quick analysis of the ski industry, these guys decided that sidecut is for squares and modern-day skis are far too short to be cool.

They searched far and wide for a big mountain with an intimidating name and settled on the carpool lane of Utah backcountry skiing: Mount Superior. See what it takes to train for and execute something so purely athletic.

This essential footage was brought to our attention—and created—by Utah local cinematographer and strong-man talent scout Alex Mager.

