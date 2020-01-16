Think You’re Tough? Try Skiing a Classic Descent on Straight Skis.

With ski touring technology making backcountry recreation easier than ever, professional manly men Brad and Andre decided to spice it up a little bit. After a quick analysis of the ski industry, these guys decided that sidecut is for squares and modern-day skis are far too short to be cool.

They searched far and wide for a big mountain with an intimidating name and settled on the carpool lane of Utah backcountry skiing: Mount Superior. See what it takes to train for and execute something so purely athletic.

This essential footage was brought to our attention—and created—by Utah local cinematographer and strong-man talent scout Alex Mager.