Armada Unearths 2011 Film ‘Retallack: The Movie’

A blast from the golden past emerged recently on YouTube, as Armada unearthed “Retallack: The Movie” and put it back on their channel. The film, produced by Inspired Media Concepts, was the concoction of Tanner Hall and Ian Provo.

Shot on location at Retallack Lodge Catskiing between February and March of 2011, a record snowpack, the film features skiers like Hall, Ian and Neil Provo, Phil Casabon, Henrik Harlaut, and more trading manicured big air kickers and rails for the bountiful pillows and powder of the storied cat skiing mecca.

Get ready for half an hour of an oddly nostalgic and powder-fueled rush, in no small part because the soundtrack, whose heady cocktail of reggae and dubstep can be carbon-dated to exactly 2011 and probably still lives on Frostwire. This film smells like a Bassnectar concert and will leave you booking a hut trip. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.