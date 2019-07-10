8 Classic Ski Movies You Can Watch for Free Right Now

When the summer days seem a little too long and that swamp of sweat stains feels a little too, well, swampy, there’s no better way to trigger those happy memories of snowier days than with a few classic ski flicks. Because we love you like that, here are some of the best ski movies available for free on the Interwebs right now. Send it, Steve-O.

WSKI 106 | Poor Boyz Productions

No use delaying the good stuff, let’s get right to it. This 2004 classic brings us back to the good ole days of Tanner, CR, and Cali P—a power trio that even NBA free agency can’t touch. Possibly the greatest PoorBoyz movie ever made, this tender nug is available free of charge for your viewing pleasure.

Claim | Matchstick Productions

Hugo, Simon, T.J., Hoji, Pettit, Abma, and oh yeah, some guy named McConkey bring us back to the GD days of having fun and letting everyone know about it. “Claim” is an all-time great, and now available at an all-time low price of…well…nothing.

La Liste | Red Bull Media House

Steep skiers, we haven’t forgotten about you. It’s been a few years since Jeremie Heitz reinvented the steep ski game, combining impossible faces with high consequence GS turns and just enough drama to make us squeal in anxiety-laced delight. Thanks to Jeremie and Red Bull Media House for keeping a set price of Free-99 on this gem. We appreciate you.

WATCH IT HERE.

Attack of La Niña | Matchstick Productions

Another heavy hitter, Matchstick Productions’ Attack of “La Niña” was a deep powder masterpiece in its day, and still holds its own among the all-time greats of ski shredamatography. A coming-of-age performance by Sean Pettit and that song “Sail” that we couldn’t get out of our heads highlight a star-studded classic sure to help you hit the escape button for an hour.

G.N.A.R. | Unofficial Networks

Sometimes we just to laugh a little. In honor of our favorite funnyman, Sir Shane McKonkey, re-learn the best game to ever be played on skis, “G.N.A.R.” Special shoutout to Chuck Mumford for a worthy cameo on his way to Pit Viper infamy.

Like a Lion | Inspired Media

Thanks to Inspired Media basically putting all of their catalog online fo’ free, we have our pick of the litter when it comes to legendary ski movies. We went with Like a Lion, Tanner Hall’s comeback film from 2011, but Retallack, “BE Inspired,” and a ton of other goodies are available for easy viewing at your earliest convenience. Boom.

Under the Influence | Teton Gravity Research

C’mon TGR, get on the bus! Of course we couldn’t forget about the Jackson-based crew and their yearly pilgrimage to the Alaskan proving grounds. Catch Sage and Ian in their early years and Seth stomping out some sweet, sweet cliff airs (face visor and all), in this throwback masterpiece. Also, shout out to a young Sammy Carlson. Yeah, buddy.

Back to Life: The Torin Yater-Wallace Story | Red Bull Media House

Take a step inside the life of one of freeskiing’s forever phenoms, Torin Yater-Wallace, and you are guaranteed to get more than you bargained for. This documentary dives into the little-known story of TYW’s life leading up to the Olympics where he almost died multiple times in what can only be described as a freak turn of events. Skier-turned-producer Clayton Vila does a masterful job telling the tale. This is not your average ski movie.

WATCH IT HERE.