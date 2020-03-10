Taos’ Kachina Lift is Too Rad to Hate

This story originally appeared in the January 2020 (48.4) issue of POWDER.

“F— THAT.” That was my response back in 2014 when I heard Taos Ski Valley was installing a lift up the iconic, 12,450-foot Kachina Peak. Kachina to me, and to many others who love Taos, was a special place only accessible by a hard-fought, 40-minute inbounds hike. It was a place where fresh snow stuck around and most noobs refused to go. We feared that if everyone got a free ride up, the majesty would disappear.

And it did, at least at first. Main Street, the easiest way down, immediately turned into a mogul field. People who did not belong up there got stuck and had to be rescued. The summit, which is dotted with prayer flags, some days was packed tighter than two coats of paint. The whole thing felt like a gain for the resort that came at the expense of the mountain itself.

Fast forward six years and I’ll admit my views have changed. A little. I’ve ridden the Kachina lift plenty and grudgingly get the appeal. It’s hard to beat being hauled 1,100 feet to the top of the best zone on the mountain in just five minutes. I can take in spectacular views of the surrounding Sangre de Cristo mountains and then ski down some of New Mexico’s most whoop-inducing terrain. The majesty of skiing above tree line is still there (even if you have to share it with a couple noobs), and I like that there’s a smorgasbord of ways down the peak that go from “no big deal” to “I better make this turn or I’m going for an uncomfortable ride,” the latter of which everyone should experience at least a couple times a year. The lift makes avalanche control work easier for ski patrol, and Taos Ski Valley now gets to claim a very respectable 3,250 feet of vertical drop.

And there are a couple things that keep the Kachina crowds from getting ridiculous, even when the lift is spinning. You have to sidestep up to the lift line instead of just skiing in and ski patrol is very particular about when the lift runs. If it’s too windy, if patrol feels like the coverage is too thin, or if the avalanche danger is too great, no bullwheels will spin. Frustrating for skiers—smart for mountain management.

“Last year’s closing day on Kachina was one of my best days ever,” says Justin Bobb, a former patroller at Taos. “There was amazing snow and I got to ride it again, and again, and again, which I could only do because of the lift.”

Have I hiked Kachina since the lift went in? No, I have not. Who wants to hike for nearly an hour when all your friends would prefer a chair and can lap the mountain five times before you even click into your bindings? But would I hike Kachina if the lift suddenly disappeared and the only way up was by foot? Hell yeah I would, and I’d enjoy every minute of it.

Upon Arrival:

When you get off the lift, shoulder your skis and hike to the true summit. Look to the southeast and you’ll be able to see Wheeler Peak, the highest point in New Mexico at 13,159 feet.

Back at the base of the lift, keep going and head to The Bavarian Restaurant for a hearty German lunch washed back with a crisp German beer. Oompa!

Spend the night at Hotel Luna Mystica on the mesa, where you get to sleep in one of 10 different vintage trailers with a stunning view of the peaks above town.

