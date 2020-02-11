Wind in Aspen Turns 7 Inch Storm into 2 Feet of Powder

It started snowing hard Thursday morning, February 6. Schools made an uncharacteristically preemptive move to cancel school the next day that afternoon. The town was buzzing—it was going to be good.

I woke up to the Friday snow report: seven inches. How could that be? It’s been snowing for over 24 hours. The line for the gondola was down the stairs and snaked along the street. A rare 15 minute wait caused frothing among the locals and visitors alike.

The four day storm total was 24 inches, but heavy winds moved the snow around and created deep pockets. Some areas were incredibly deep and others were wind-scoured hardpack. Knowing the mountain and where to go was integral to making the most of the day. It was easily the best day of the season so far!

Photo Credit: Matt Power

