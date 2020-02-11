Wind in Aspen Turns 7 Inch Storm into 2 Feet of Powder

Knowing the mountain and where to go was integral to making the most of the day

February 11, 2020 By

It started snowing hard Thursday morning, February 6. Schools made an uncharacteristically preemptive move to cancel school the next day that afternoon. The town was buzzing—it was going to be good.

I woke up to the Friday snow report: seven inches. How could that be? It’s been snowing for over 24 hours. The line for the gondola was down the stairs and snaked along the street. A rare 15 minute wait caused frothing among the locals and visitors alike.

The four day storm total was 24 inches, but heavy winds moved the snow around and created deep pockets. Some areas were incredibly deep and others were wind-scoured hardpack. Knowing the mountain and where to go was integral to making the most of the day. It was easily the best day of the season so far!

20MP6519
Photo Credit: Matt Power
It’s not the ’70s anymore, but Aspen’s still got plenty of powder. Skier: Andrew Benaquista.
20MP6594
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Rhianna Borderick keeps it in the pocket.
20MP6467
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Jumping on the driverless car trend, Matt Power is shooting skierless blower. Wait, that’s Andrew Benaquista.
20MP6462
Photo Credit: Matt Power
On days like this it’d be irresponsible for Andrew Benaquista NOT to send it.
20MP6866
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Sometimes it hurts to look at photos this good. Andrew Benaquista makes the case for mountain town localism.
20MP6752
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Andrew Benaquista getting scuba certified.
20MP6918
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Max Tabor with the sweet pillow talk.
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Adam Moszynski cheesing. He can’t believe it’s this good.
Photo Credit: Matt Power
Ladies and gentlemen, Aspen, Colorado.

