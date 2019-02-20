WORDS & PHOTOS: Ryan Salm

Wake up early, drink tea, eat breakfast, shovel, ski, shovel, eat dinner, shovel, sleep, repeat. In all seriousness, it has been snowing for two straight months in Tahoe and this is our new normal.

The land of Sierra Cement has been quickly transformed into a locale where the sun seldom shines and choking on chest deep powder is the norm. If I wasn’t so tired from from crushing laps both in the backcountry and at virtually every resort in North Lake Tahoe, I would attempt to gather the complete snowfall stats since the start of the season.

One thing I can tell you is that over the last 17 days, the mountains of Tahoe received somewhere between 14-23 feet of snow depending on elevation.

While skiing powder is easy, the true workout comes from the endless shoveling projects. Houses and cars are buried. Once you get ahead of the snow on the porch, the walkways and berms another storm hits or the roof sheds and the work starts all over.

Luckily, our efforts are repeatedly rewarded by yet another storm. Mother Nature can save her sunny days for summertime.