Storm Dispatch: Revelstoke, B.C.

30 inches of fresh over three days made for great photos and greater turns

January 15, 2020 By

Sometimes all it takes is a spark—one grand storm to announce that winter has arrived. It’s no secret that the beginning of winter in British Columbia has been slow. But 2019 is behind us and 2020 started off with a bang: a whole lot of snow to keep us skiers stoked and finally fulfill our long craving for deep powder turns.

Following the snow forecast I was primed to hit Revelstoke in the heart of the storm alongside Austin Ross, Chris Rubens, and Connery Lundin. With 30 inches of fresh and light powder over three days we made some of the best and deepest turns in recent memory, constantly yelling with joy and chanting, “It doesn’t get much better than this!”

My camera didn’t stop clicking. It seemed like each turn I captured became deeper and deeper.

-Guy Fattal

Chris Rubens
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Chris Rubens. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Chris Rubens
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Chris Rubens. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross, Connery Lundin Stare into their line
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross and Connery Lundin stare into their line. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Connery Lundin
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Connery Lundin. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Austin Ross, Connery Lundin
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross and Connery Lundin. Revelstoke, British Columbia
Photo Credit: Guy Fattal
Austin Ross and Connery Lundin end another great powder day with style. Revelstoke, British Columbia

