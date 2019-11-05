Storm Dispatch: Central Colorado

Summit County ski areas are reporting 50 inches so far, and counting

November 5, 2019 By

There’s something ceremonial about early season adventure skiing. Digging out the gear, making sure no mice have been living in your boots; putting fresh batteries in your beacon; calling your ski buddies to discuss where they suspect the motherlode of early season pow is; and then hopping in the truck to get to where the snow starts—just so you can climb to your favorite backcountry spot where there’s barely enough snow to slide on grass and rock.

Jumpstarting the season is fun. It really puts the thing into perspective. You find yourself looking around saying to yourself, “Holy shit, in deep winter there’s that much snow back here that that whole cliff band is gone.” You can see where the snow really adds up because of elevation, shade or wind. And you imagine how much will be there mid-season.

Yes it can be thin and kinda kooky sometimes, but if you have low expectations and know what you are getting into, it’s a great way to get some exercise and get that winter stoke fired up.

Here’s some shots from the week of Halloween in the Vail area and around Summit County, Colorado. It’s still silly thin out there but multiple ski areas are reporting 50 inches or more so far this season. If you look hard and know where to go, you can find a lot more! Just keep your tips up. Be safe and always check with CAIC for local avalanche conditions prior to making a decision to head out.

—Jeff Cricco

Storm Dispatch, Colorado, Vail, Summit County
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
There’s usually more snow blown in and loaded above treeline, but it’s also rocky and the snow tends to be less stable. Making the right choice of grass versus rock is definitely key for early season missions. Bryan Finocchiaro skiing a low angle pow patch in Summit County.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
As long as you’re willing to get your truck stuck trying, there’s plenty of jeep roads in Colorado that can get you to some cool spots for early season skiing. Bryan Finocchiaro picked up a tow strap and Come Along hand winch for his first jeep skiing mission. Needless to say, it was a good investment.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
Grabbing some beers after a long day of getting stuck, skinning and skiing pow in Red Cliff, Colorado.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
You can’t beat that early season light too. With the sun angle being low it typically makes for amazing sunrises and sunsets. Brady Schlichting and Bryan Finocchiaro closing out a long day near Vail.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
Sunset alpenglow on the Gore Range near Vail.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
Central and Northern Colorado always seem to do well for early season pow hunting. Usually a couple of storms add up and don’t melt in the high elevations during October, making it a great spot to get your early season stone grind tune on. Here’s Bryan Finocchiaro getting some soft turns near treeline in Summit County.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
The grassy knoll always seems to be an easy bet. Many ski areas in Colorado have manicured slopes with minimal rocks. Skinning up your local hill to ski your favorite run is definitely a go to move during the early season for some fun low angle turns. Just make sure you check with the ski area for their early season uphill traffic rules before you go!
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
#VailSocialMediaAllstar @bryanfino13 capturing some footy for his followers at the end of a great day of adventuring.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
Trying to keep warm. The storm cleared and the temps dropped to -10 degrees the night before Halloween. Man, it gets cold once that sun sets.
Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco
One of the better Halloween days I’ve skied! Bryan Finocchiaro near Vail on an early crisp morning. In the right spots we were finding about 16 inches of new snow and probing out a settled base of 30 inches. Still really thin, but still really fun.

