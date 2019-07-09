Yes, the Women’s World Cup Soccer Team is Celebrating in Ski Goggles

Of course, I know you did not miss watching the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday—the highest-rated soccer telecast in the history of the sport.

(Ratings from Nielsen showed that 27 percent of all the TVs in use at the time were tuned into the game, not to mention live streaming online).

While the women received an obnoxious amount of criticism for their celebrations on the field throughout the tournament, their unfiltered, unapologetic post-victory locker room party was fit for the rowdiest of nights at Aspen’s Cloud 9—complete with champagne-spray eye protection in the form of castaway ski goggles.

Based on goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris’ Instagram feed over the last 24 hours, this is likely the most rigorous testing these goggles have ever gone through.

The Nike goggles worn by the celebrating back-to-back world champions are considered leftover inventory and given to sports teams for these types of bubbly celebrations, made popular in baseball years ago. Unfortunately for soccer-loving, champagne-drinking skiers, Nike stopped their goggle program several years ago.

But Nike, take a tip from us and put these goggles back on the market… all proceeds can go towards closing the pay gap between the women’s and men’s teams. And that’s the tea.