Would You Sign Up for a Ski Trip to an Unknown Destination?

Shane Armstrong, a 38-year-old healthcare lawyer who lives in Phoenix, Arizona will step off the plane in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 1, 2020, and follow Ptor Spricenieks, the famed-but-not-famous dirtbag/philosopher/hardcore steep-skiing alpinist, into the unknown. He’s bringing his skis.

Last week, while the pavement outside his office sizzled at 110 degrees, Armstrong was daydreaming about a week-long ski trip he went on last winter, to Kyrgyzstan, with 40 Tribes, a United States-based exotic ski and splitboard expedition outfitter. Curious about their offerings for the upcoming season, he looked up the company’s webpage. It was all innocent enough, until he saw a new listing: “Mystery Trip.” It advertised seven days of riding in February 2020, guided by Spricenieks. Destination: Undisclosed. Clients would rendezvous at the Geneva airport—and that’s basically all they would know in advance.

“My professional DNA is that I like to dissect all the details,” Armstrong says. “Everything in my life is very much planned out. I do that intentionally. I like to control those things. But I find it cathartic to put myself in situations, sometimes, where I don’t know the outcome.”

Within 12 hours, he booked his spot on 40 Tribes’ inaugural Mystery Trip.

“Is this a yurt thing? Is it a backcountry hut? Is it a tent somewhere?” Armstrong wonders. “Is this going to be couloirs and chutes, big lines and big ridges, more wide-open powder bowls? I don’t know. I have no idea.”

Ryan Koupal, 40 Tribes director, who founded the outfit with a Kyrgyzstan hut trip 10 years ago, says the company has banked on its ability to “tap into a hunger for the unknown and the untouched.” Returning clients seemed to have such a good time that they’d sign up for a 40 Tribes expedition “no matter what,” as Koupal says. So, he figured, “let’s add this element of excitement and mysteriousness to it, and not tell them where we’re taking them… [this appeals to clients who have] traveled the world and seen a lot of places, but the idea of not knowing what’s in store is, I think, attractive.”

Koupal enlisted Spricenieks to select the destination and bring the idea to life. “Tribe elder” Spricenieks was the first guide Koupal hired for the company’s inaugural Kyrgyzstan yurt trip. Last winter, after eight consecutive years, Spricenieks took a sabbatical from guiding to focus on personal projects, like the development of a ski (he collaborated with Germany-based Pogo to construct the ‘Wildcat’ pro model), as well as the successful premiere ski descent of Pico Simmons, in Colombia’s northern Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the highest coastal range on the planet. Koupal enticed Spricenieks back to 40 Tribes with the Mystery Trip.

“Ryan is a creative thinker,” Spricenieks says. “He put this challenge to me. Of course, a bazillion ideas came to mind.” He was also drawn to the covert nature of the assignment—a tantalizing unknown in an era where, Spricenieks says, “social media has created this huge paste of gooey yuck-ness over the old romance of exploration and adventure and learning about the ski world.”

Spricenieks says their Mystery Trip pick will hold onto its intrigue even after clients learn where they’re headed.

“Once they know where they are, it’s not going to be what they expected,” he explains. “The terrain is not obvious—even when you’re there, it’s still a mystery. It’s an onion. A multi-layered mystery.”

Though both Koupel and Spricenieks are confident that none of their clients will have ever skied in this zone, Armstrong, who has never been to Geneva or skied in the area before, says the meet-up spot, at least, was a big draw. Even if they ski someplace within driving distance, it’d be new to him.

“I’d like to go to a place so far off the grid, I’ve never even heard of it,” Armstrong says. And, he added, even though 40 Tribes plans to switch up the location each year to guard the mystery, “I’d rather do it the first year. I’d rather it be something that fails gloriously, than it be some known process that everybody’s too comfortable with.”

Armstrong admits he pressed Koupel for additional trip details before committing—Koupel didn’t cough anything up—but that’s just his lawyer nature, and he knows that by the time he’s on a plane arcing over the Atlantic Ocean, he won’t be nervous about all the question marks.

“I’ll just send it,” he says. “And see what happens.”