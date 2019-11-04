Words by Mark Rauschenberger

9:24 pm: Summit County, Colorado.

The lights lining Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado, fade away into the darkness as photographer Chip Kalback and I climb Hoosier Pass, heading south on Highway 9, away from the crowds of Summit County toward the much quieter, much more remote San Juan Mountains. It’s supposed to be snowing here, but the road is bone dry and the sky is clear. The snow banks on the side of the highway are dirty and rotten—it hasn’t snowed in weeks. If I hadn’t made this drive a dozen times over the last handful of winters, this might be enough to make me concerned. But I know better.

A powerful storm just dumped several inches of rain on the southern California coast, and, if I have read the weather reports correctly, that same storm should be arriving at Wolf Creek Pass just a few hours before we do. Our friends Tanner Rainville and Johnny Rossman are en route, a few hours ahead, and I’m doing my best to catch up with them. I step on the gas and reach forward to crank the Sabbath a little louder.

Wolf Creek Pass is, geographically speaking, a catcher’s mitt for snowstorms. Located nearly equidistant between Denver and Albuquerque at about 250 miles, the pass straddles the Continental Divide and tops out at 10,857 feet. The weather pattern is simple: when the jet stream favors the southern Rockies, the pass gets buried. That’s precisely why Kingsbury Pitcher, known to many simply as “Pitch,” 9:24 pm: Summit County, Colorado. who already owned Santa Fe Ski Basin in New Mexico, purchased the failing resort back in 1976. Pitch had grown up in Silverton, Colorado, obtained his pilot’s license, and spent time flying around the southern San Juans. He became acutely aware of how deep the snow could get in this secluded corner of the Rockies.

So when the existing ski area, financed by a handful of Dallas Cowboy football players, filed for bankruptcy, Pitcher jumped on it. Ever since, Wolf Creek has been fiercely independent despite facing myriad challenges. For more than a decade, the pass has been the site of a contentious legal battle over a proposed development that would bring thousands of high-brow clientele to a remote and still relatively pristine area. Though Wolf Creek Ski Area has not engaged in the fight—which has ensnared multiple federal agencies, environmental groups, and a well-funded legal team of the plaintiff, the Texas billionaire named Red McCombs—observers believe an approval of the 10,000-unit development would inevitably detract from the downhome character of the ski area.

Also on the horizon is the rapid takeover of small-to-medium-sized resorts by two conglomerates: Alterra and Vail Resorts. Combined, these two Colorado-based corporations own or provide access to—via multi-resort season passes—a staggering 107 ski resorts. This summer, Vail Resorts’ latest acquisition consumed 17 ski areas in the East, Midwest, and Mid- Atlantic. The Ikon Pass, from Alterra, and the Epic Pass, from Vail Resorts, have given thousands of skiers the freedom to explore different resorts while potentially undercutting the market for any ski area that doesn’t belong.

Today, Wolf Creek is among the few small areas left that doesn’t belong to a multi-resort pass, and gets around 200,000 skier visits per year, relying mostly on a local and regional drive-to market. Meanwhile, a few hours away at Vail and Breckenridge, both on the Epic Pass, skier visits are headed toward 2 million per year.

While Wolf Creek doesn’t have any lodging, one thing it does have is snow. The ski area tallies an average of 460 inches annually, the most in Colorado. Protecting the quality of the snow, and as a corollary, the quality of the experience, is what’s paramount at Wolf Creek. “By keeping it simple, there aren’t a lot of decision makers,” says Davey Pitcher, Kingsbury’s son who took over the ski area in 1998.

“When it comes to looking at what you can do for the mountain that will make it more enjoyable for people, you don’t get into a boardroom discussion about how to get more people up the mountain. Sure, we could put four more lifts up to the Knife Ridge next summer and we’d move another 2,000 skiers per day. But the problem is that a week after that patronage leaves, we’d have a ton of hardware just sitting there that would detrimentally change the character of the mountain forever.”

Wolf Creek’s stats are small but respectable: nine chairs, 1,604 feet of vertical, 1,600 skiable acres. Its terrain is a mix of short, steep benches with gentle beginner and intermediate slopes. It is popular among powder hounds, families from the Four Corners area, and church groups from Texas and Oklahoma. It’s the kind of place where people get along.

“If you enjoy skiing for the sake of skiing,” Pitcher says, “then you can temper your expectations. My father always talked about the idea of public use and enjoyment of National Forest land. Most of us—ski resorts, that is—are charging people for a lift ticket but we’re operating on public land. You have to imagine what someone has to go through to drive up the road and buy a ticket, you have to be empathetic toward the customer.”

“Empathetic” was not a word often heard to describe the atmosphere at many Ikon and Epic resorts last year. In fact, it was much worse. Local ire got so intense due to long lift lines that the general managers at Jackson Hole, Big Sky, and Aspen—all of which joined the Ikon Pass before the 2018-19 season—penned op-eds in their local papers in an attempt to de-escalate tensions. They claimed that the crowding was due to healthy snowfall and those same locals, not visitors. No matter who was to blame, the atmosphere was toxic.

Pitcher says the Epic/Ikon passes can actually benefit small ski areas. He believes that when skiers buy a relatively affordable multi-resort pass (restricted Epic and Ikon passes can be purchased for $699 and $749, respectively), they’ll have a few bucks left over to make the trip to Wolf Creek, where they might find something different than they are used to.

“I’ve worked in all aspects of this ski area, and the focus has always been on the skiing,” he says. “In addition to the skiing, if you have some hot food and a warm place for people to take a break, that’s really all you need.”

12:10 am: South Fork, Colorado

After nearly four hours of driving, we enter the sleepy town of South Fork, which has some of the closest lodging to Wolf Creek, about 28 miles down the east side of Highway 160 from the pass. Just like someone flipped a switch, the snow begins to fall. High desert changes to high alpine in a matter of a few miles. Here, at the base of Wolf Creek Pass, it’s certifiably dumping.

On the western edge of town, we pass a glowing neon sign on the side of the road that reads “Riverbend Resort.” We pull into the empty lot and see Rainville’s Tundra sitting alone beneath a row of tall, snow-covered pines. Quaint timber-framed cabins sit in a row on a high bank above the South Fork of the Rio Grande. We scored three nights here for what you might spend on one dinner for a family of four at a Vail restaurant. Back in 1983, a short portion of National Lampoon’s Family Vacation was filmed here and it doesn’t appear as if much has changed since Clark Griswold left town.

7:01 am: Upper Parking Lot, Wolf Creek Ski Area

We are among the first handful of vehicles into the lot this morning. After claiming a front-row spot, we hastily slide into cold boots, stuff our pockets with the day’s accoutrements, grab our skis and close up shop. Right next to us is an early ’90s Subaru Loyale complete with a vintage Rocketbox and four of the smallest BF Goodrich ATs I’ve ever seen. The sun-faded stickers on the rear glass represent the old guard: resort logos for Telluride, Crested Butte, Big Sky, and a dancing bear. Inside, a pair of old road-dogs are enjoying the heat while they fuel up on coffee and roll a supply of spliffs. I can hear the Grateful Dead playing faintly through their frosty windows.

Moments later, the door opens and the two men emerge. They’re both from Edwards, just down the road from Vail, and have been Epic Pass-holders for as long as it’s been available. “It’s not like I don’t love Vail. I ski there almost every day,” one man says. “There’s just nothing like this place when it’s snowing. You can ski all day long and never worry about the snow getting tracked out.” “And you can go to the bar at the end of the day without having to sell your firstborn,” the other man adds.

Up at the ticket window, we find out that it’s Local’s Appreciation Day and lift tickets are $50, down from their normal $72. In true Wolf Creek fashion, everyone is a “local,” meaning they don’t care where you are from and everyone gets the discount. By the time all four of us “locals” are done at the counter, a small line of people exhibiting varying degrees of preparedness for a powder day has formed. I see everything from Gore- Tex jackets and Oakley goggles to Carhartt pants and old, yellow-lens sunglasses. I’m conditioned to race to the hill when it’s snowing as hard as it is right now, but I have to remind myself that, at Wolf Creek, one adopts a more leisurely pace.

I take a shortcut across the deck on the way to the Treasure Chair corral and a pile of snow hits me in the face. Lost in thought, a bearded resort employee was furiously shoveling snow, head down, and singing at the top of his lungs along with the outdoor radio. “My bad, man,” he says, “I just get so fired up when she’s comin’ down like she is today!”

The four of us click into our skis and skate up the line to catch our spot, third in line behind two sets of actual locals who look like they’ve earned the first two chairs. A man in the front of the line looks back to us and proudly announces: “This is my third time getting first chair this week!”

“Hell yeah!” Rainville shouts. “But you’d better believe we’re comin’ for you tomorrow!”

10:20 am: Waterfall Gates, Wolf Creek Ski Area

If Wolf Creek is a catcher’s mitt for snow, then the Waterfall area is the center of the strike zone. What this little cirque lacks in vertical, it makes up for with mind-bending amounts of snow and interesting terrain that has a little something for everyone.

We regroup at the gate and talk about our options. From where we are standing, we can snake our way into the chute that’s beneath Big Waterfall, we could cruise skier’s right and take our pick from a wide array of small cliffs and pillows in the trees, or we could go skiers left and find some of the bigger drops. We align on skier’s right and head toward a spot called Wango Tango. Rossman leads the way, breaking trail down a bobsled track through the trees.

We each pick our drops and, one at a time, we get our first airs of the trip out of the way. The run down through the rest of Waterfall is rife with opportunity to slash, pop, and otherwise shred to our heart’s content.

By the time we get to the Alberta lift, we’re all buzzing and no one can wait to dig into some of the terrain that makes The Wolf so special. Alberta is an old fixed-grip quad so we’ll have plenty of time to talk about how awesome that last run was, as well as plan our moves for the run ahead. Hike Knife Ridge? Take a walk up Alberta Peak? Cruise over to some of the Windows? All I know for sure is that during a weekday storm at Wolf Creek, it’s pretty hard to make a bad choice.

It’s easy to understand how the owner of a small ski area ends up selling out to bigger, cash-rich owners. Chairlifts, for instance, are designed to operate for decades but require regular maintenance, which can get expensive. Snowcats can cost up to $500,000 a piece and most every ski resort requires a fleet. Couple these expenses with one or two bad snow years in a row, a constant threat in the age of climate change, and balancing the books becomes increasingly difficult. Navigating the financial waters requires patience, skill, and a bit of luck.

“My parents worked very hard and took all the risks when they opened this place,” Davey says. “They made personal guarantees on loans, they mortgaged homes, but we’ve gotten through all of that and now we have an understanding of our limits and are able to chip away at things. As long as it keeps snowing, and we have a few successful years, we’re going to keep investing into our infrastructure so we can keep the whole thing up and running.”

Pitcher and his team are so concerned with their high-quality product, in fact, that they’ve aligned on a plan that actually reduces skier traffic in order to maintain a certain level of quality. A master development plan accepted by the Forest Service in the 1990s included a number of planned lifts and an increase in skier visits. Pitcher went the other direction because he decided that the quality of snow was more valuable than adding skiers simply for the sake of adding skiers.

“We had a lot more capacity built into that plan. We had a lift on the Knife Ridge, we had a lift to the shoulder of Alberta Peak, and one more that would have serviced the Waterfall area.” But these lifts never came to be. “We wanted to get away from the idea that capacity rules where lifts should go. We think that the skier experience should be more important. Ultimately, we decided to reduce capacity from 13,000 people per hour to fewer than 9,000 skiers per hour.” Its exceedingly uncommon for a business to see a way to increase revenue and willfully move in a different direction. In this scenario, that’s exactly what Davey decided to do.

“Building all of these lifts is going down the road of what’s wrong with a lot of ski areas,” Davey says. “If you have a lift that delivers everyone to the top of the good terrain and the good snow, then all of the sudden the reason for building the lift in the first place goes away because now there’s not enough powder where the lift is built.”

And yet, Davey knows he can’t stay idle. Part of Wolf Creek’s plan to stay competitive is a proposal to build a new lift accessing 750 acres of advanced terrain called Matchless Pod. He describes the lift as a customized, low-capacity tram-style gondola that will minimize the number of people who can ski the area at a time in order to preserve the snow. “We’re looking at this through a long-term lens,” he says. “We’re not looking at some giant jump in numbers from making this terrain available to the public, because let’s face it, the average skier won’t even be able to use it.”

This is language diehard skiers understand.

2:25 pm: Knife Ridge. Wolf Creek Ski Area

I’m not sure what part of me is more tired at this point—my legs from hiking and skiing waist-deep snow or my face from laughing the entire time. Nevertheless, I’m back at the top of Knife Ridge once again. There’s a break in the storm and afternoon sunlight bathes the steel walkway that leads farther down the ridge. I want to sit and enjoy the moment but I know that if we hurry, we’ll be able to make it back up for one more lap before they shut it down for the day. Rainville and Rossman drop in first, immediately disappearing into the cold smoke. I drop in last and do my best to keep up with my friends, chasing their whoops and howls back to the base of Alberta.

Ski patrol is already assembled for sweeps and the lifty is tearing down the ropes, but instead of directing us back toward base area, the patrollers smile through their snow-packed beards and wave us on to Alberta for one more spin. The Wolf is howling today—and hopefully that’s not going to change any time soon.

