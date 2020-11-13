At its core, skiing is intended to be fun, an inherently silly activity that helps us ease the trials and tribulations of everyday life. But, of course, it is so much more than that: It is sport, it is lifestyle, it is travel and adventure, it is family and friends. It is everything.
To respect the depths of what it means, we must also acknowledge that it can be deadly serious. For guides, patrollers, snow-science professionals, and first responders, simply sliding on snow is not enough. They must trudge into the proverbial blizzard to further understand the complex nuances that occur between the intersection of powder snow, rocky terrain, and human behavior. For these men and women, this acute dissection of what makes skiing skiing is not just about improving their own quality of life, but about helping others stay safe, expanding our enjoyment in the mountains, and achieving even greater freedom.
These are the professionals who allow the rest of us to buckle our boots and focus on the good times. They are the protectors and the regulators: the guardians at the gate.
The Mountain Guide
IFMGA guide Margaret Wheeler applies a conservative mindset to high-risk terrain
Words by Lily Krass.
Maintaining a conservative mindset is tough when most of your days are spent ski mountaineering in the hazardous environs of Chamonix. Now add clients from all over the world who expect the experience of a lifetime. No one handles this combination like Margaret Wheeler, a decorated guide, who has spent over a decade guiding in the French Alps.
After graduating from Dartmouth in 1997, Wheeler left New England with a one-way plane ticket to Chamonix. Unsure of where she wanted her life to go, Wheeler pointed her skis toward the birthplace of alpinism. “I had friends who knew what they wanted to do their whole lives, and I was just mystified by that. I never got it,” she says.
The winter of 1998 was pivotal for Wheeler, merging her climbing and downhill skiing skills as she entered the dangerous and exciting world of ski mountaineering. She was hooked.
By 2006, Wheeler had returned to the U.S., discovered mountain guiding, and worked her way through five years of courses to become the second American woman to earn her International Federation of Mountain Guides Association pin. When she returned to Chamonix as a guide, she had a new lens through which she could engage the mountains where she cut her teeth. She believes a zone like Chamonix—with its iconic and coveted descents—creates the perfect storm for risk homeostasis, a sense of complacency that can accumulate through continuous exposure to dangerous situations.
In Chamonix, hazards are doled out generously alongside your morning cappuccino. A 20-minute ride up the Aiguille du Midi grants skiers easy access to some of the steepest, most consequential terrain in the world. The high volume of international visitors combined with easy access to 50-degree couloirs, mandatory rappels, precarious seracs, and deadly crevasses are why Wheeler refers to Chamonix as a “crucible for accidents.”
If the last 18 years of guiding in the Alps and North America have proven anything about Wheeler, it’s that she knows how to maneuver safely through vertical landscapes. But she clarifies that guiding in Chamonix can seriously test even the highest-trained professionals, and not just technically. “What I see, regardless of nationality, is when there are a lot of people around, especially coming from a bunch of different countries, the social pressures on human decision-making go in the negative,” she says. “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”
In Chamonix, it’s not uncommon to share a skin track with Italian, French, Swiss, German, Austrian, American, Canadian, and Spanish guides. “When you have this merging of culture, there is no culture,” Wheeler explains. “Guides show up with all their training and they just see what other guides are doing. They don’t speak the language, so they don’t know why they’re making those decisions, and eventually they just decide to do the same thing, even if it’s not what they should be or planned to be doing.” In her first seasons guiding in Europe, Wheeler remembers feelings of insecurity while trying to navigate the chaotic nature of the scene in Chamonix. As she spent consecutive seasons guiding in France, her local network expanded, and so did her access to better information regarding conditions—something Wheeler believes is lacking overall in the international guiding community and is key to creating a safer culture in popular areas like Chamonix.
Back home in Ketchum, Idaho, Wheeler teaches professional-level avalanche courses through the American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education and instructs guide courses through the American Mountain Guides Association. Her approach is somewhat contrary to the norm: She believes that, as an instructor, it’s her responsibility to create and foster a more conservative approach to mountain guiding. “As a guide, you have to ask yourself: Do I participate in and support a culture of conservatism?”
Even the most experienced and well-trained guides fall prey to complacency. “Every six to 12 years a serac falls, triggers a deep slab avalanche and kills six-to-10 people climbing Mont Blanc. After that, the routes close for a bit, and many don’t climb. But eventually people just start going back up again.” Instead of changing their practices, guides just become re-conditioned to the risk and pick up where they left off.
Wheeler isn’t content with that as the status quo. She says it goes beyond just teaching conservative practices in her classes; it’s about living and breathing that mindset as an example for others. “You can’t change someone’s actions in a few days in a course. But it’s about the culture we’re creating and living as we go on from those courses. It’s about what we teach as the professional standard, but it’s also about following that standard ourselves.”
“You work hard to set up all these processes,” she adds. “But it’s up to humans to uphold themselves to it.”
The Patroller
Dave Richards shares his story of trauma so others may heal
Words by Derek Taylor
In 20 years of ski patrolling at Alta, and 19 on Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, Dave Richards can’t remember how many bodies he’s pulled from the Utah mountains. “Quit counting,” he says. “A lot.” One gruesome incident—an excavator rollover in 2016 that killed a construction worker installing a Gazex avalanche-control system near Alta—proved to be a tipping point.
In the aftermath, Richards says, he spent two weeks in his office staring at the wall until finally his boss, Alta’s director of operations, Greg Bell, insisted he get help. That night, his best friend found him in his room, sobbing, holding a loaded handgun; in his words, “There was only one thing in the room to shoot at. That was me.” He was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for his first of two weeklong stays at the University Neuropsychiatric Institute.
Richards, the 41-year-old avalanche director for Alta Ski Area, began sharing this story with audiences in 2017 through the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He now gives two to three talks a year to different groups in the ski and outdoor industries. There is a stigma toward mental illness throughout society that Richards believes is even more pronounced in mountain towns. The only way to break through that, he’s learned, is to talk about it.
“Talking for me is about healing,” he says. “I think the only way to get people talking is to do it yourself. And then the other duty we have is not just telling your story, but listening to theirs. Everybody’s got a story, but they don’t know if it’s OK to tell it because you’re supposed to be tough in this industry.”
From a young age, Richards epitomized the mountain hardman stereotype. In the late ’90s to early 2000s, he was a flourishing professional skier earning magazine covers, TGR segments, and trips to Alaska and the Alps. Younger than most of the contemporaries he skied with, he was nicknamed Grom.
“I would say that him and Dave McReynolds were the two biggest influences in that era,” says Sam Cohen, a 27-year-old professional skier who grew up at Alta. “Those guys were like true core Alta locals. Grom was the guy, the dude who was from here, was still here, and made it as a pro skier.”
The transition from pro to patroller was a logical progression for Richards. His father was a patroller. He grew up skiing the Wasatch and climbing in the Wind River and Teton mountains. He triggered his first avalanche when he was just 13. At 21, he joined the Alta Ski Patrol. A year later, he started with Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, a nonprofit search-and-rescue organization that responds to winter-related incidents. In 2015, he ascended to his current role as head of Alta’s avalanche-mitigation program.
As Alta’s avalanche director, Richards oversees a team of 71 patrollers managing hundreds of avalanche paths within the resort boundary and formulating the daily avalanche forecast and terrain openings and closures. “I like to think of it as playing a big game of chess with a chessboard you can’t see,” he says. “It’s actually really fun.” In addition to his team, he deploys a Howitzer, five Avalaunchers, a selection of gas exploders, and an average of 5,500 individual rounds of explosives per year. His crew also assists the Utah Department of Transportation with controlling avalanches affecting the road up Little Cottonwood Canyon.
In many ways, Richard’s upbringing prepared him perfectly for this career. In others, though, it left him less equipped for what he would experience as a first responder. “Initially, you were raised as this stoic person in this community—‘Grown men don’t cry,’” he says. “And then later on, it became really helpful because I realized, ‘OK, these people have feelings too.’ It’s not just me being some punk kid with hurt feelings.”
For Richards, public speaking has been instrumental to his trauma recovery. It feels good to help people, he says, but it also gives him an opportunity to tell his story. “It’s like doing psychotherapy sessions by talking to 600 therapists at once,” he says. “It made it easy for me to say, ‘Hey, I need help.’ I’m still getting it. And it’s going to be a long process.”
The Snow Ranger
Lisa Van Scriver is the first and only avalanche expert of her kind
Words by Heather Hansman
Lisa Van Scriver isn’t afraid of new terrain. The Jackson-based snowsport polymath was part of the first female team to ski the Grand Teton, and now she’s the first-ever snow ranger in Grand Teton National Park.
Three years ago, when the Grand Teton National Park Foundation teamed up with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center to create a snow ranger position in the park—a job that includes forecasting, snow science, and education, and spans different government offices and land-management groups—she jumped at the chance to do something new on snow and to connect the dots. “Essentially, the way I think of my job, I collect data and information, trying to share it with users,” she says.
Like a lot of people in ski towns, her path to the park had been a convoluted series of snow-related jobs. At Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, she’s patrolled, coached, instructed, and guided. She managed a yurt and wrote a column about snow in the local paper. While she was ski patrolling, she started helping out at the avalanche center on her days off, fueling her desire to know more about snow science and how people move in the mountains.
“I was always obsessed with snow,” she says. “I grew up on the East Coast and you had to wait so long for it to come.”
Her obsession, and her varied experience in different corners of the ski world set her up for the snow ranger job, which is the only one of its kind in the country. Bob Comey, the head of the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center, who helped dream up the job, says that she has the hard skills of snow science, the soft skills of long-term relationships, and time on snow in the park, all of which make her an invaluable asset.
In the thinly-spread world of snow science, that mix is crucial. Van Sciver says that a major struggle in avalanche forecasting is the lack of funding and connection. Most avalanche centers are operating on skinny budgets, dependent on a mix of grants, donations, and government funding. They all do things differently, and they often get caught up in bureaucracy between different land managers.
Her job, which is foundation-funded, is affiliated with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, but she focuses on the terrain in Grand Teton National Park, and on working with the Park Service. Jackson is home to some of the most demanding skiing in the country, and the park in particular holds legendary ski and mountaineering terrain. It’s a gathering point for the kind of skiers who need to know about snowpack and avalanche conditions. And Van Sciver needs to know that everyone is on the same page.
“The purpose of the weather stations and having an avalanche specialist based in the park were to improve our knowledge of conditions that were specific to the park,” Comey says. “It was hoped that these actions would provide greater insight into how storm systems and other weather events were effecting the structure of the snowpack in the park and to pick up on differences that may be occurring in different areas of our forecast region.”
It’s not a simple task, especially because she doesn’t have a single boss or team, and her days are never the same. She writes forecasts for the avalanche center and monitors three weather stations she set up in the park. She’ll ski tour with park rangers and educate visitors. She pumps guides and climbers for information about slides and avalanche activity and passes it on to forecasters. On some days, work begins at 4 a.m. and doesn’t stop for 16 hours. “Jackson is so rich in knowledge; there are so many ski guides, educators, recreationalists here,” she says. “I’m constantly trying to network and connect the dots.”
“Avalanche centers are all trying new things right now, and learning from each other,” she says. “The big thing the National Avy Center wants to do is create more unity.” And one woman in the Tetons is breaking that trail.
The Rescuer
Matt Culcutt influences the community around him with his innovative safety tactics
Words by Trevor Husted
Amid plywood lockers adorned with stickers of ski resorts and brands, memorials of fallen patrollers, and thermoses full of coffee, the Squaw Valley Patrol Team discusses the morning forecast and the day’s assignments. Matt Calcutt is sitting relaxed, diligently listening to a bleak forecast of what has been thus far a dry season. When the meeting ends, Calcutt introduces me to the team and jokingly to one of the “fossils,” an old-timer who chuckles and shakes my hand.
At 50, Calcutt is slowly working his way into that category. He is a 28-year veteran of the Squaw Valley patrol who carries himself with an air of humility, kindness, and precise intelligence—only a few traits in a long list that have helped him gain local notoriety in an ever-changing outdoor medical field. He credits a lot of this to his upbringing. “Growing up, it was encouraged to go out, work hard and contribute to society and the people around you,” says Calcutt, “so I was kind of drawn to the medical side of the spectrum.”
Calcutt grew up in West Virginia. He was the youngest of seven and started skiing at age 2. “It was great. You had six of your best friends around and everybody was always looking out for each other,” says Calcutt. In his college years, he moved to Manchester, New Hampshire, to attend St. Anselm, where he continued to ski while working summers with the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School in Maine. It was there that two colleagues who’d returned from patrolling at Squaw Valley convinced him, easily, to join them.
“They told me about this place where it snows 500 inches a year, and if it wasn’t snowing it was sunny,” says Calcutt. “That was enough to hook me in.” He made his way out West in 1992 and worked a season as a lift op before signing on with the Squaw Valley patrol at the age of 22.
Since then, he has expanded his scope of work beyond patrol to working with Squaw Valley Fire Department, volunteering with Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue (TNSAR), and being a police officer with California Highway Patrol, which would eventually morph into his dream job working as a paramedic with CHP Valley Division Air Operations, a job he pairs up with patrolling.
In all of these roles, he’s earned a reputation for innovation. He has developed a unique Hoist Rescue Team with the CHP Air Unit consisting of local Truckee-Tahoe firefighters who can assist in helicopter evacuation. He also started the Squaw Avalanche Rescue Dog program and is instrumental in leading trainings with the local TNSAR team.
“He is a driving force for all of these awesome programs that really benefit everyone who comes up here and those that are a part of the community,” says Steve Shepp, advanced life support manager and patroller at Squaw Valley, where he’s worked with Calcutt for 20 years. “He is always thinking of ways to improve programs and is super professional.”
Two years ago, Shepp and Calcutt teamed up with four local doctors to create advanced life support and a paramedic scope of practice at Squaw Alpine. It’s the only program of its type at a ski hill in California, and Calcutt predicts that potentially only 10 percent of the resorts in North America have a similar program in place.
Calcutt’s experience and professionalism ensure that any skier who winds up requiring his assistance is in good hands. But his devotion to finding new ways of keeping skiers safe in the mountains means his influence is ultimately felt far beyond those he helps directly. We all owe him—and all the guardians who keep us safe in the mountains—a debt of gratitude.
