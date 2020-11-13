At its core, skiing is intended to be fun, an inherently silly activity that helps us ease the trials and tribulations of everyday life. But, of course, it is so much more than that: It is sport, it is lifestyle, it is travel and adventure, it is family and friends. It is everything.

To respect the depths of what it means, we must also acknowledge that it can be deadly serious. For guides, patrollers, snow-science professionals, and first responders, simply sliding on snow is not enough. They must trudge into the proverbial blizzard to further understand the complex nuances that occur between the intersection of powder snow, rocky terrain, and human behavior. For these men and women, this acute dissection of what makes skiing skiing is not just about improving their own quality of life, but about helping others stay safe, expanding our enjoyment in the mountains, and achieving even greater freedom.

These are the professionals who allow the rest of us to buckle our boots and focus on the good times. They are the protectors and the regulators: the guardians at the gate.

The Mountain Guide

IFMGA guide Margaret Wheeler applies a conservative mindset to high-risk terrain

Words by Lily Krass.

Photo Credit: Tal Roberts

Maintaining a conservative mindset is tough when most of your days are spent ski mountaineering in the hazardous environs of Chamonix. Now add clients from all over the world who expect the experience of a lifetime. No one handles this combination like Margaret Wheeler, a decorated guide, who has spent over a decade guiding in the French Alps.

After graduating from Dartmouth in 1997, Wheeler left New England with a one-way plane ticket to Chamonix. Unsure of where she wanted her life to go, Wheeler pointed her skis toward the birthplace of alpinism. “I had friends who knew what they wanted to do their whole lives, and I was just mystified by that. I never got it,” she says.