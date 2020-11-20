This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 (49.2) issue of POWDER.
ON APRIL 7, nearly 400,000 Americans had already been stricken with COVID-19 since the disease was first detected on U.S. soil in February 2020. Of those, 12,757 had died from it—and yet that was just the beginning. Entire swaths of the economy were shut down, including every ski area in the United States. At my grocery store in Jackson, Wyoming, the canned goods and TP and paper-towel aisles had been ransacked as if the apocalypse was coming. People were nervous and scared, uncertain about public health, if they would be able to pay their bills, or when they could send their children back to school. In Bozeman, Montana, my mom was battling a chronic illness that had worsened under the stress of the pandemic. My family couldn’t travel to go see her, let alone visit her in the hospital. She was isolated and alone, and we prayed that she wouldn’t die without any of us to hold her hand.
April 7 was also a Tuesday, the most unremarkable day of the week, and I went skiing. With Grand Teton National Park closed to all visitors, and lifts not running at the local ski areas, the options were limited. Teton Pass was seeing record numbers of backcountry users—a bona fide shitshow—so I avoided it. That left Snow King, a steep little ski area that forms the backdrop of town. A group of locals had raised a few thousand bucks to pay Snow King to groom one run twice a week through the month of April. As long as people were responsible and socially distant, the ski area would remain accessible to those who wanted to hike up and ski down.
The day was calm, quiet, and blue, with some wispy clouds. With travel all but shut down, Jackson felt like the sleepy town of yesteryear, before it was glommed up with tourists and second-home owners. Skinning up afforded a stunning view of the valley: the snow-covered Tetons stretching north in a serrated edge, the buttes near town casting dark shadows onto the golden fields of the National Elk Refuge. I saw a guy hiking up the King with his two kids, shouldering all three pairs of skis. As usual, dogs were almost as prevalent as skiers, blissfully unaware of world events.
On that Tuesday, with each step up, I thought about how lucky I was to live in a ski town, and how fortunate I was to have the health, ability, and privilege to skin up 1,500 vertical feet under a cobalt sky in Wyoming during a global pandemic. We were all aware of the hundreds of people dying every day in places like New York, and how medical providers were being crushed by too many patients and not enough protective equipment. That I was skiing instead only added to my deep sense of gratitude—and, admittedly, a little bit of guilt.
At the summit, I stripped off my skins and stuffed them in my pack. I threw on another layer to protect myself from the wind and pulled my hood up over my sweaty hat. I thought about my mom, who eventually would be released from the hospital and slowly rebuild her strength. I clicked into my bindings and looked at the view I’d seen a thousand times before, yet always leaves me awestruck, and then let gravity pull me downward. The snow had softened beneath the afternoon sun, and I felt my skis load up on edge and rebound into the next turn. The wind whipped at my jacket as I increased my speed. Any sorrow and helplessness I carried in my heart melted away, replaced by the vigor and euphoria of skiing down a white canvas of snow. Top to bottom, it took only a few minutes. But I was as alive as I am ever going to be.
Skiing has become a critical source of physical and mental well-being at a time when the stress and uncertainty is almost unbearable. In pursuit of good health, we know that outlets of joy are just as important as medicine—and that skiing, as one such avenue, can lead to a better life, if not save it altogether. We’ve collected a few such stories here.
FINDING DAYBREAK
By Ryan Dunfee
We broke trail along a set of railroad tracks. A violent wind swirled spindrift through the granite ahead before it whipped back in our faces. The woods alongside were New Hampshire thick—impenetrable. My head tucked into my hood, I bumped into my friend Ryan as he stopped with Blake and Hanna, pointing up toward a small creek bed that climbed out of sight into the black woods. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but followed as they cut left into the creek bed and up the steep slope alongside it. I stopped to shake the cold out of my fingers, and then leapt forward clumsily to keep up. These people were tireless. Stubborn. Pessimistic in their tone, but optimistic in their actions.
We kept climbing, eventually booting to the top through waist-deep fluff. The line had widened into sections just big enough to make turns that were obscured from view by any peering eyes at the base of the valley. They let me drop first. Certain that my exhausted legs would give on the first turn, I instead drew an arc with my snowboard up the right side of the gully, shifting my weight to my heels in snow so light there was no discernable resistance to the movement. A white cloud exploded silently beneath my feet, engulfing me. The rest of the run was unencumbered face shots. We were 20 minutes from where I grew up skiing icy moguls, where I spent years assuming powder snow existed only out West, and now we were choking on it. I was speechless. It was trial, adventure, and discovery in a place I always assumed was simply a pile of picked-over ice. Rather, it was an open door that afforded an escape beyond an emotional dead end.
Two weeks prior, on Feb. 25, 2018, I was the most depressed I’d ever been. It was a shock when the words came out of my mouth and I said it to my therapist. It had never occurred to me before that moment. But my heart was begging for my head to admit it after years of struggling to make the pieces of my life fit neatly together.
The four years my partner and I had spent in Jackson Hole strained our relationship to its core. I was at my professional and personal peak— managing editor at Teton Gravity Research, the crest of Teton Pass just 10 minutes from my desk, consistent powder from November through April, and a volunteer community that was becoming my home. My partner, on the other hand, jumped between jobs that burnt her out, loathed the onedimensional outdoors community, and yearned for the sea. I proposed to her there, trying to give her some hope. I told myself I was meeting her halfway by agreeing to buy a house in Portland, Maine, and we returned East. We’d be day-trip distance to the Whites, at least.
Pretty soon after the move, the selfish ways I allotted my time disclosed my true priorities. My weekends away with friends and long midweek nights slinging beers after bike rides were evidence enough for my wife that I didn’t actually want to spend time with her. It was a truth I’d only learn for myself months later, after I’d called in a therapist because I was out of tools to mend the divide between us, after she’d moved out, and after another two months of hiding from that fact by putting all my time, money, and energy into fixing up our new house while the sky poured rain in the middle of winter. By the end of February, I’d exhausted myself emotionally, physically, and financially.
The morning after our creek-bed adventure, Blake and I headed to Tuckerman Ravine, where I’d yet to spend a midwinter day in safe-enough conditions to access the alpine. His connections as an avalanche-safety instructor, plus a six-pack, netted us a ride up in the Forest Service snowcat to HoJo’s cabin. Dry and warm, we skinned toward the sharp white of the bowl set against a soaring blue sky. Alone in Tuck, we mounted crampons in a small lee, hiding from the cranking wind, before punching steps up the right side.
In this winter of my desperation, I lacked community, yet needed it desperately. Blake and the others held space for me at this most-critical juncture. Quiet legends in the East Coast backcountry scene, they welcomed me in with warmth, patiently holding my hand as I climbed the steep learning curve of ski mountaineering in the Whites: fumbling and always the last out. They didn’t care. In fact, they showed me I was worth their time and their patience. That they genuinely wanted me there. They have no idea how much that meant to me.
The runs in Tuckerman were brilliant. The turns connected smoothly through the steeps with 2 inches of windbuff underfoot, allowing for an ease of movement, that rare connection between intention and outcome, that prompts you to howl out at the beauty of living. It was the start of my healing, of seeing daybreak on the most important phase change of my adult life.
As we drove away down Route 16, the terrain contouring toward the Atlantic all the way back to Portland, I settled into the seat, letting my knees splay and my legs relax. Blake drove. We listened to a podcast about aliens, interrupted by our unprompted ovations of gratitude for our time together and for the ecstasy of a remarkable weekend in the mountains. I felt loved, supported, looked out for, empowered. I felt joy. And, for the first time in months, I smiled.
BROKEN AND UNEMPLOYED, BUT STILL GOING UP FOR MORE
By Barclay Idsal
On February 7, 2019, I quit my job. The break wasn’t amicable, and I still get worked up over it. Compounding my uncertainty, I was finishing up a yearlong rehab on my left hip. Two years prior, I’d shredded my labrum, which the doctor aptly described as “the rubber band that provides cushion and movement around the hip socket.”
After years of ducking ropes, pounding moguls, and falling on my ass in ski boots, my rubber band snapped, and by the summer of 2018 the pain and immobility had moved in like an ungracious family member.
During surgery at Denver’s Rose Medical Center, they put me under, pulled my femur completely out of the socket, and sliced into my leathery hip crease the same way a skilled hunter opens a deer’s hull. Upon stitching my labrum together and grinding down the bone spurs on the top of my femoral head, the surgeon slipped the bone back into place and, after 24 hours of hot pain, I was back home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with a long year of rehab ahead.
By that February, I’d decided enough was enough in terms of both my body and my employment of five years. I submitted my resignation letter and received an unceremonious “OK” in return.
After driving home, rejection in the rearview, I went upstairs to my bedroom and slowly inched out of my underwear and into my ski pants, careful not to aggravate my left hip joint. I drove back downtown and parked my car beneath the oldest operating ski area in North America: Steamboat Springs’ Howelsen Hill.
With just 440 feet of vertical drop, Howelsen is as humble as ski areas come. In most cases, places like Howelsen are on the endangered-species list. Never having skied there before, I walked up, asked where I could buy a lift ticket (the snack bar), and paid $20 to a warm yet disorganized teen. With a wicket attached to the zipper of my ski pants, I clicked into my bindings for the first time in 13 months. I can still hear that solid thud of the heelpiece reaching up to grab my boot.
I’ll never forget that moment. How the gravitational pull of my Langes made me realize how atrophied my legs had become. How at first I was scared of the simple action of stepping into the bindings, let alone skiing. How once my heels and toes engaged, something happened. Something clicked.
The feeling washed over me. To this day, it’s hard to put a finger on exactly what happened then and there. On the ride up the antiquated T-bar, I slowly unpacked my thoughts. I remembered how hard it had been to break into the ski industry. I flashed back to my time working as a rental tech in Jackson Hole right out of college. I remembered being turned down for an assistant editor position after a final round of interviews with Powder. And how finally I was able to combine my love of writing with skiing while working as the managing editor for a popular ski website.
Arriving at the top, I let the button seat fly out from under me and proceeded to skate to the top of the Face. Buckling my boots, I stood there for a couple of minutes. Looking down at the run, the town, the accompanying resort, my anxiety evaporated and a spirit filled the chambers of my injured heart.
I was free again. I was a child again. I was home, even though this was my first time on this storied hill. I was exactly where I needed to be. I was free in the same way Warren Miller imagined freedom: accessed by a pair of skis. I pointed them downhill, made a cautious turn, then a second, less-cautious turn before letting my skis run full bore. In the flats, I pizza’ed to a full stop, something I hadn’t done since I was a kid learning how to ski at Taos. I laughed and reloaded the T-bar. I had more in me.
STRAIGHT BACK TO ALTO RIDGE
By Emily Stifler Wolfe
As I round the corner from Marx and turn downhill toward Alto Ridge at Big Sky, Montana, Lone Mountain’s east face rolls away left into a series of steep chutes called the Gullies. The tram base looks like a space station on the undulating rock glacier 800 feet below.
My skis swish back and forth as if they’re reading the mountain without me. The bright purple, pink, and red of my friends’ jackets pendulum ahead. We slide through a gate and the ridge crests into a snow-covered sidewalk. With exposure and motion throwing off my sense of space, I feel like I’m floating through the windless blue sky, skis cutting air.
Peering down lines that cliff out, we stop atop a 500-foot, 45-degree shot available only after you sign in with patrol, carry avalanche gear, and get a patrol chaperone. I know the line well, as I patrolled at Moonlight Basin in the late 2000s before it merged with Big Sky.
One at a time, my friends tip off the edge, link 10 turns, and then disappear into a hidden sneak through the rocks. I nod to the patroller and then drop in, senses dialed to high. My skis no longer on autopilot, I work alpine fluff on the left side.
Just as I’m nearing a narrow rock passage, the dentist pulls the impression out of my mouth. Gagging and drooling, I lean forward in the chair, abruptly yanked from my happy place of skiing rowdy lines.
“How much does this procedure cost?” I ask the dentist.
“Five hundred and fifty dollars,” he says.
That’s a lot, but not as much as childbirth, which I also did less than a year ago.
My daytime ski dream temporarily shelved, I think about how wild it is that this time last year I was pregnant—like, really pregnant. Then, even with a baby and a preschooler, I still got to stuff my face with pow at Bridger Bowl and drop into steep chutes at Big Sky. And now, while I live among Raffi, rainbows, unicorns, and diapers, I can still hike 15 miles into the Beartooths and ski a couloir off a 12,000-foot peak. It’s those things, plus love, that get me through the temper tantrums and the 700th round of “The Muffin Man” on kids’ radio.
Skiing has always been there for me, from teenage angst to breakups in my 20s to perinatal depression last year. That cold alchemy of snow, movement, mountains, and sky has saved me from myself a thousand times over. And when I can’t actually ski, the fact that such a dance exists eases the stress and monotony of work, parenting, and adulthood in general.
The dentist (a total ripper) returns.
“The impression didn’t come out as well as I’d like,” he says. He’s holding another tray of what looks like Silly Putty, ready to slot it into my mouth. I lie back and close my eyes.
“Relax,” he says. “Imagine you’re somewhere else.”
Oh, I will, I think, and head straight back to Alto Ridge.
THERE ARE POWDER DAYS AHEAD
By Ryan De Jong
Three years ago, I woke up one morning feeling nauseated, with a dull pain at the back of my head. When my mom asked why I had left the car and house doors open overnight, I realized something was wrong. Doing laps through Mount Seymour’s terrain park the afternoon prior, I’d crashed trying a new trick off a jump, hitting my head on the hard, icy landing. Although I was wearing a helmet and didn’t feel too shaken up, a few weeks later I was diagnosed with a concussion and a rare nerve injury called occipital neuralgia. I went from being an active college student to barely being able to walk to the top of my street. I was resigned to a future that didn’t include skiing.
While some aspects of my injury have improved, I still deal with severe chronic pain. This, along with the emotional toll, often makes me feel disconnected from the world around me. Weeks and years have gone by like a blur, with birthdays and holidays serving as harsh reminders of the relentless march of time. Most days are challenging, and I spend a lot of time alone in my bedroom, resting. It’s here that I often fall into deep states of hopelessness and depression, where I get stuck reflecting on the past and wondering about my uncertain future. I sometimes think that this has been the worst part of the process: that I haven’t been able to be fully present during what is supposed to be the best period of my life.
Discussing the prospects of skiing again, my neurologist told me, “You have to be careful, but you can’t be scared of everything. That’s no way to live your life.”
I still remember my first time back out so clearly. Nearly two years after the accident, on the same mountain, my friends Alex, Noah, Nathan, and I opted to go for a short afternoon tour up the peak behind the resort. Fresh snow had fallen and an inversion had formed, covering the city of Vancouver below in thick clouds. I’d barely slept the night before, but as we climbed higher, I grew more confident and relaxed. The views began to open up as we ascended. Excited, I skied far ahead of my friends up the skintrack, leading them to shout, “Ryan’s back!” We slowly skied down as the sun set, and I hollered with joy as we made it to the parking lot. It was truly a special evening, and it made me feel like myself again.
I don’t approach skiing with the same vigor I used to. I’m happy to be out in the mountains with my friends. Every day that I’m out of my bedroom and on the slopes feels like an accomplishment, a step forward in my recovery. The cold air and boost of adrenaline awakens me, allowing me to fully engage with my surroundings. Each turn brings me closer to the person I once was and the person I want to be—someone who is present and makes the most out of the day, rather than just trying to slog through it. Most of all, skiing boosts my morale, carrying with it a momentum that makes the tough days a little easier.
Skiing may have changed my life’s course, but it is now teaching me how to get it back. I spend most of my time in the backcountry touring now rather than skiing in the resort. In many ways, this mirrors my changed approach to life: It is a slower process, requiring patience, planning, and effort. But, ultimately, I prefer it; I feel that it is a richer experience. There are few things better than skiing fresh tracks after a long and arduous morning of climbing. To my fellow skiers going through a tough time: Keep trying your best. Climb up the mountain with me; there are powder days ahead.
