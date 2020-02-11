What’s It Like to Ride Skis Made of Algae?

Last summer, 4FRNT founder Matt Sterbenz flipped the ski manufacturing industry on its head when he announced that he was working on a new backcountry ski made with algae.

WNDR Alpine launched their first ski in the fall, the Intention 110, featuring their proprietary high-density algal composite in the core construction that drastically cuts back the use of petrochemicals in ski manufacturing.

Like many in the industry, I was intrigued, albeit a little skeptical that swapping carbon inserts for some algae substitute made by a bio-tech company in Berkeley would perform as well on snow. But with two of some of the most well respected skiers in the industry—Sterbenz signed Pep Fujas as his first athlete in September—backing it, it was clear this demanded further investigation.

Photo Credit: Lily Krass

The Intention 110 is WNDR Alpine’s first ski and it comes in both a Reverse Camber and Camber profile. The Reverse Camber Intention 110 has been my recent ticket to enjoying a record-breaking January storm cycle here in the Tetons and I have to say, it’s probably one of the most fun skis I’ve ever hopped on.

The whole idea of the ski is to cut down on the reliance of petro-chemicals in the ski manufacturing process, so both the core and resin of the ski are bio-based. The Intention 110 is built with a high-density algal composite core (developed by the parent company, Checkerspot), designed to reduce weight while improving stiffness and stability—essentially replacing what carbon does for a ski in a more environmentally friendly package.

On snow, the Intention feels smooth and stable, much damper than many carbon backcountry skis I’ve been on in the past. Unless you’re familiar with the sustainable story behind the Intention 110, you’d have no idea the damping effect came from algae. It isn’t the lightest backcountry ski I’ve ever climbed up a hill with (the 178cm length weighs 1750 grams per ski), but it’s certainly not the heaviest and the downhill performance is well worth it.

Photo Credit: Jake Fojtik

I hadn’t been on a reverse cambered ski in a while and I forgot how seriously fun it can be to slide through turns. Quick initiation is as easy as it can be, which comes in handy while navigating unpredictable backcountry terrain. Skiing a steep and tight couloir in the Tetons a few weeks back, I was amazed at how easily I could link turns due to the high responsiveness and low swing weight of the ski.

I also found myself survival skiing through breakable crust on Teton Pass after a rare warming event and was astounded at how easily I could hop in and out of turns. It wasn’t pretty, but it wasn’t nearly as terrifying as it should have been. If a ski can get you through breakable crust with only a moderate amount of flailing and F-bombs, she’s a keeper.

Really the only drawback I’ve found with the Intention is that when I’m skinning the reverse camber design puts less ski on the ground, leading to less grip from my skins on the snow. It’s not a huge issue, but I’ve found myself sliding a little more than normal on icier skintracks and found I sometimes have to cut my own track for better stability. I opted to ski the Intention a little shorter than usual since it’s a touring-specific ski and have been really happy with the nimble feel of it. If I was planning to ski it inbounds, I’d recommend opting for a longer ski since the full rocker skis slightly short.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Percle

The amount of care and thoughtfulness put into every aspect of the Intention 110 is astounding. Each pair of skis comes in a reusable Dakine x WNDR Alpine ski bag to minimize excess disposable packaging skis usually come in, and their Takeback Program allows you to send back your skis within three years for a 20 percent off discount when you’re ready to upgrade. WNDR encourages anyone to return their skis at the end of their life so they can recycle the materials and repurpose them as necessary—a really cool initiative for a ski company to take on.

All in all, this ground-breaking ski totally lives up to the hype. For the freeride skier looking for a playful backcountry companion, the Intention 110 is a solid choice for everyday winter use.