What to Do When Not Skiing is the Best Choice

This story originally appeared in the January 2020 (48.4) issue of POWDER.

We had no context, no anchor, nothing to root us. Just white. As my wife drove toward the top of Cumbres Pass, where the Sangre de Cristos meet the San Juans in southern Colorado, we came to a complete stop in the middle of the road. Driving in complete white-out—the snow and wind relentlessly hammering Highway 17—we felt unmoored. We kept going, but then, somehow, the car ended up in the snowbank on the shoulder. My wife put it in reverse and thereafter trended to the opposite lane of traffic, which had been plowed earlier in the morning. I really hoped another car wouldn’t come.

If we felt lost on a state highway, was it a good idea to skin five miles in the thick of a blizzard to a yurt that we’d heard can be difficult to find? Our confidence wasn’t bolstered by dramatic avalanche reports that warned of one of the worst cycles in years. The CAIC forecast said something like: Don’t be an idiot. Just don’t ski. But we had booked this trip for our anniversary months ago. So, after we found the trailhead, we hoisted our 40-pound packs to our shoulders, clicked our toes into our bindings, and broke trail as we walked headlong into the abyss.

While we still had a lot to manage, we figured we weren’t totally reckless. The route to the yurt was nearly flat and didn’t pass a single avalanche path. And the trail was sort of marked. Like we were on a scavenger hunt, we celebrated each time we spotted one of the blue diamond blazes on tree trunks that marked the route.

It was mid-afternoon when we found our weekend vacation spot tucked away in a copse of pines, with snow to the roof. We settled in and got the big wood stove going and melted snow for water.

In the morning the snow had stopped and it was 10-below. The sunrise cast a brilliant light on the fresh forest blanket. After we warmed up and made coffee and burritos, we tromped around the thick woods beyond the yurt, gaining a vantage of the expansive valley. We eyed all-time north-facing 3,000-foot descents and natural slides scattered throughout. Going the opposite way, we found a low angle slope, maybe 20 degrees, for 300 feet through some dead trees. The snow was fast. We made a couple of long, sweeping turns, then pulled into denser forest to go back to walk mode.

Later, we stood atop a lane just above the yurt. It was extremely short, maybe 75 feet. We dug a pit to check out layers. The rotten persistent slab was clearly visible, buried well beneath the loose, fresh snow. We clicked into ski mode and lowered goggles for a single turn, more of a half-turn, really.

We were the only skiers for miles—the mountains held untouched powder all around us. But there would be no face shots, no powder turns at all. We talked about going back out to hunt around for reasonable ski lines, but the warmth and safety of the yurt prevailed. We poured beers. We read. We played Scrabble. We wrote in the guest book. We made fajitas. Our fire got way too hot—suddenly it was 90 degrees in the yurt—so we sat around in our underwear and finished the night by playing cribbage, and sipping whiskey.

Despite 18 inches of fresh snow, we opted to not ski. Instead, we chose to live; to enjoy our respite in the wild, alone but together, safe among big snowy peaks. The next morning it was snowing hard. We walked swiftly through the woods—breaking trail once again—but confident in our path as we headed back to the world.

