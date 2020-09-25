What is the Perfect Soundtrack for Skiing?

Sound and skiing are intrinsically linked. Whether it’s the oldies station accompanying the thousands of lunch-gatherers at the base lodge, the heart-pumping tracks that accompany our favorite pro skiers on the big screen, or maybe that muffled beat emanating from that dude’s earbuds, there’s a whole soundtrack that accompanies a day on skis.

But if we were to narrow down the track listing on skiing’s soundtrack, what would the pieces look like? Would it be the masterful blending of different musical genres you’d find in a ski film? Or something more existential, featuring the sounds of the breeze and the scraping of metal edges upon hardpack?

We can, of course, look back at the tens of thousands of tracks used to accompany skiers in feature films and web edits throughout the years. “Blizzard of Ahhhs” was one of the first ski films to rely on the energy provided by a top-notch soundtrack, and Alpha Blondy’s slow-paced reggae jam, “Jah Houphouët” that accompanied the Telluride segment is the most memorable from the film.

Reggae has intertwined itself with many a ski film segment, and reggae artists have even produced tracks specifically for ski films, in the case of Cali P and Cookie The Herbalist’s song, “Cyaan Stop!” which appeared in Poor Boyz Productions’ “Everyday is a Saturday.” Sugarloaf Resort, in Maine, has held its annual Reggae Fest for over 30 years, a further testament to reggae’s standing in the ski community.

On the subject of live music, skiers have always held a special place in their hearts for the improvisational techniques of jam bands like the Grateful Dead, Phish, and Widespread Panic. There’s also a connection between skiers and bluegrass, specifically the jam grass scene, that seems to lie in the way a banjo and mandolin distill the mountain lifestyle into song.

Or, maybe it’s the “I don’t need to shower” vibe that attracts ski bums. Perhaps there’s something about the nonlinear approach to these musical genres that resonates with skiers looking to carve their own unique paths down the mountain? Maybe it’s just the herb.

Last season, Chris Benchetler’s ambitious Grateful Dead-inspired ski flick “Fire on the Mountain” offered psychedelic mind-bending ski edits as Bill Walton narrates. Alas, the jam scene doesn’t always jive with the masses—not everyone can stay awake during an extended “Drums/Space” run-on from the Dead.

But, those legendary classic rock tunes you hear emanating from base lodge speakers certainly align with most people’s preferences, if not simply a nostalgia for the good old days. You’ll find these classics in the movies, too, Sean Pettit hucking cliffs to the sounds of ELO’s “Don’t Bring Me Down,” in MSP’s Attack of La Niña, or David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” that accompanied the trailer for TGR’s “Tangerine Dream.”

An offset of the classic rock pioneers that came before them, the intensity of metal music aligns itself well with the full-throttle feeling of rocketing down the mountain, too. Who among us didn’t wish we were Sage Cattabriga-Alosa shredding spine lines to Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” in TGR’s “High Life” back in 2003?

But, skiing, like music, has evolved, and the music that accompanied ski media in the early 2010s would like to have a world with those still caught up in classic rock remembrance. If you were to transport the future inhabitants of Earth back to 2011 and had them study the ski films of that year, they would most certainly come to the conclusion that “Sail” by AWOLNATION was the definitive soundtrack to skiing.

If that song wasn’t stuck in your head from 2011-2013, then you simply weren’t paying attention to skiing. That electronic sound of course transitioned into a craze with groups like Odesza, whose laid-back, spacey electro-tunes were a match made in heaven for the explosion of GoPro edits that hit the interwebs.

But, like the jam band songs, Odesza’s tracks did little more for the atmosphere of skiing than instill a sense that you had just taken a hit off a stranger’s spliff on the chair. Maybe trying to combine skiing with the music we hear on the radio isn’t the point of skiing. The environment, of which the auditory experience is intertwined, is part of what attracts us to the mountains anyway.

Maybe the soundtrack of skiing is a perfect concept album with each track representing a sound that causes goosebumps for any skier that hears them. The album would start with the soft trickling of coffee dripping into the pot, then segue into the sputtering of your aging car’s engine attempting to turn over in the cold of the morning. The click-clack of your fastened boot buckles would naturally fill track three, followed by the beeping of lift ticket scanners, and “Front Row!” bellowed by the lifty.

Then, the creaky sounds of the bull wheel on the trusty double chair would ensue. The meat of the album features the harsh scratching of metal skis edging into hard snow and the indistinguishable slap of ski bases meeting hardpack after a jump. The album would reach its crescendo with the soft ballad made by the swish, swish of a skier floating through the deepest of powder, and end with a chorus of hoots, hollers, and high fives. Those are the sounds of the skiing experience, right?

Wrong. There is only one soundtrack to skiing, and it’s a single track from MSP’s 2008 masterpiece, “Claim, The Greatest Ski Movie… EVER!!!.” I’m of course referring to Foreigner’s arena rock anthem, “Jukebox Hero,” which accompanied Shane McConkey’s appearance in the movie.

As McConkey reckons with his role as an aging pro skier and confronts the inner “Saucer Boy” compelling him to get out and lay claim to his status as the legendary skier he was, he’s reminded of the seriousness of skiing. The seriousness to not take yourself too seriously, that is.

And with that sentiment behind it, the thumping drums and bass, fiery distortion guitar, and screeching ‘80s vocalizations of “Jukebox Hero” are the quintessential musical notes to accompany the skiing experience.

Haven’t seen “Claim?” Watch it. Now. Then just ski down there and jump off of something for crying out loud.