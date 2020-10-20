No stranger to steep spines, Todd Ligare caught a bird with SEABA Heli to ski a number of lines out of Haines, Alaska in the late spring this year. He found steep faces and fluted spines for which Haines is famous and scored some wild footage to boot.

“For Good Measure” was filmed during a late-season strike mission to Haines. At least one shot is used from every run Ligare skied, what you see is what they got.

Nate Cahoon provided principle cinematography. Stills were shot by Will Wissman, including the marquee image, and Brady Perron edited the film.