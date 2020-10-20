Watch This 13-Year-Old Ski the Best Lines in Jackson Hole

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Victor, ID native, Kai grew up skiing Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. His father, Todd Jones, is a renowned film producer and co-founder of Teton Gravity Research, an award-winning adventure sports film production company. In the last year, Kai has become sponsored by Red Bull as an official athlete and has come into his own as a fully-fledged pro freeskier.

In his second year of earning a full segment, dropping today, October 20, Jones can be seen hucking backflips, straight-lining between cliffs, and just being a wildly talented skier. Jones sat down with TGR to answer a few questions about his segment, which you can watch above.

What was your highlight during the filming of “Make Believe?”

My highlight was skiing big lines top to bottom with multiple features and airs. This is something I have been working on through competition and filming over the last few years.

What is your favorite area of Jackson Hole to ski?

It is hard to not say Corbet’s Couloir. It is such a cool area with so many different ways to enter and ski.

What would you like to see change in the world? How would you make that happen?

I would like to see people support the environment, vote for people that believe in climate change, and take action to protect our public lands. I am committed to use my voice and support organizations like Protect Our Winters to make this happen.

What is something unusual or little-known about yourself?

Outside of skiing, surfing, and mountain biking I love to play competitive soccer

What is your dream job?

I am living my dream job. This consists of working hard at school and traveling the world competing and skiing.

Any advice for young skiers who want to be like you?

Keep having fun in the mountains, be safe, train and work hard.

What are your goals for the upcoming season?

I have a ton of goals. I am working on a bunch of new tricks that I want to get dialed in. I want to have a successful IFSA competition season and put together a really cool film segment with TGR that showcases my skiing.