Watch Kings and Queens of Corbet’s Live!

The third annual Kings & Queens of Corbet’s is underway in Jackson Hole. The invitational event pits 24 of the world’s top skiers, riders and select local rippers against each other.

As they compete for the title, “King or Queen of Corbet’s,” each competitor is granted two runs down Corbet’s with only the best run counting toward the grand prize.

This competition is peer-judged, so each of the competitors will have a hand in selecting the winner. Catch it live right here.