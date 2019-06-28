Upset Backcountry Skier Demands to Speak to Manager

“Where was my powder this winter?!” a local man cried last weekend from the summit of his home ski area, which this past season reported a snowpack exactly 69 percent of normal, for the third winter in a row. “What about us and our turns?!”

According to bystanders, the man, who has been identified as 21-year-old Ice Key Pow, then turned to face the north, south, east, and west, repeating his query toward each cardinal direction. This, as everybody knows, is the official protocol for contacting The Management, the Snow Gods, to lodge a formal complaint.

Every skier is entitled to exactly two such protest in a lifetime, and sources have confirmed that this is Pow’s first. It is, however, the 11th complaint to come out of the county in 2019, and the 27th in the past three years, illustrating just how dire the situation is. Some locals believe the Snow Gods have forsaken their home hill.

After airing his grievances, Pow dropped the seat of his jorts and lit a fart on fire. He gesticulated toward the heavens as if to say, “You made me do this.” He then dramatically cast his iPhone from a cliff. Onlookers reportedly shook their heads; whether in solidarity or dismay, we may never know. Local authorities who recovered and examined Pow’s cellular telephone found that prior to the event, he had been browsing through a mind-numbing text document containing years-old weather station data.

Pow, who was cited for littering the discarded phone, granted POWDER an exclusive interview, explaining that his unruly behavior can be attributed to his yet-undeveloped prefrontal cortex, as well as frustrations related to his motivations for logging a complaint with the Snow Gods in the first place.

“I just wanna ski, man,” Pow said. “Yeah, sure, I’m sick of seeing pictures of other people still out there. But what I’m really fired up about is that the Snow Gods cursed us, once again, with a to-tally inadequate snowpack—while dumping it everywhere else. Look, the quality of my life has been significantly impacted here. I demand an explanation for this inequity. I demand justice!”

The Snow Gods were not available for comment. A White Room representative said in an emailed statement that Pow’s complaint is undergoing an investigation by the folks upstairs.

However, an unidentified source with ties to the White Room reached out to POWDER, on the condition of anonymity, saying that the official statement misrepresents the whole story.

“Quite frankly, we’re understaffed and underpaid,” our source said. “Bestowing equitable pow across all mountainous regions—when appropriate to season, elevation, latitude, and other factors—is something we would love to do.

“But, honestly, I don’t know if you’ve heard about the other shit we’re dealing with here. Human-caused climate change is rapidly melting ice sheets and glaciers, and we’re starting to get real worried about that.

“I’ve been working overtime since the Industrial Revolution, and around the clock since Trump dropped out of the Paris Agreement. Once we get that whole situation on lock, I imagine we may have additional resources to divert to balancing the powder days budget.”

Our source reports that while the office maintains the appearance that it investigates every powder-related complaint, the truth is that most incoming documents are shredded by an intern, and then thrown in the air, in a crude, cruel imitation of snowfall. This has been confirmed via the intern’s Snapchat account.

At press time, Pow said that if the Snow Gods do not address his complaint by the fall equinox, he plans to contact their supervisor, Santa Claus.