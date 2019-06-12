Hi Blaze,

You left your computer open, and I noticed you’ve been working on a cover letter seeking sponsorship from Stoked Homies Into T-Bar Yodeling (SHITTY) Gear Co. I probably don’t need to remind you that I write for POWDER, the Skier’s Magazine, so I thought I’d offer up some feedback. I want you to get this SHITTY gig as much as you do!

First off, let me just say I was super impressed that you kept the tone casual—yet professional!—throughout. Kudos. However, it’s not perfect. (I mean, I thought everyone knew grammar is a legitimate part of this sport. LOL.) But you’re almost there!

There’s one thing I have to get out of the way first: Your usage of the word “passionate.” I know how strongly you feel about SHITTY Gear, but by my count, you use “passionate,” “passion,” and “passionately” 52 times. This is too many times. Two times is PLENTY for a single-paged cover letter. Unfortunately, the more you use it doesn’t demonstrate how passionate you are. Sometimes, I wish words worked like that too, like, right now, as I emphasis how passionate I am about you not pulling out thesaurus to replace your 50 remaining occurrences of “passionate” with near-synonyms like “zealous.” You can go ahead and use “enthusiastic about,” but only once. We get it! Cut!

Next up, you close your intro with, “After I bought my first SHITTY kit, I burned all my other clothes because I knew I’d never need them again.” True, this shows your dedication to the brand, but it’s a little intense and I’m really not sure if it gives the right impression. You just want to show that you’re a low-key, talented, hard-working guy, right? May I suggest something more along the lines of, “I love SHITTY Gear Co., and have always admired your blank, blank, and blank.” (Add in your own ideas where I wrote “blank.”) Is it a little more cookie cutter? Yeah, it is, but that’s called professionalism, bud. It also keeps people from thinking you’re insane.

You really hit your persuasive side in the next section, so I think you should expand here—you know, pull the threads a bit more. You’ve got two solid examples of how you’d represent the brand, which is a great start. But, as is true of black diamonds, bratwurst, and beer, three’s better than two! Add in one more to balance it out. I know you skied 44 days last season in SHITTY limited edition snakeskin-trimmed Sport Jorts™, so maybe say that? It’s definitely unique. Plus, I was surprised you didn’t mention that you’ve built a local, grassroots social following of 7K, which is somehow more people than live in our local, grassroots town. That’s, like, legitimately good information to include.

If I’m being completely honest, you lose me as a reader in the next section. I really don’t think you need to go back to your earliest memories to capture why you’d be a valuable SHITTY brand representative. I think the cover letter would be just as powerful (maybe more???) if you remove this section: “My parents had me skiing before I could walk… because, for me, skiing every Sunday is like going to church.” I’m not saying it’s clichéd, but it’s possible they’ve heard this before. You know what they say about killing your darlings. Also, don’t delete-delete it; now you’ve got a great ready-made Insta caption! #shittygear

Moving right along to your conclusion. My main advice here: Don’t overthink it. “As an athlete, I would eat, breathe, and live SHITTY,” is somewhat dramatic, but if you really like it, keep it. I would recommend against the yodeling puns. Just recap the main idea (A.K.A. “sponsor me!”) and end with a solid thank-you-for-your-consideration. We might need one more round of edits after this, so I’ll circle back with you next week to dial it in. Every great cover letter starts as a shitty draft, promise.